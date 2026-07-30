Canaccord Genuity Group Issues Pessimistic Forecast for Generac (NYSE:GNRC) Stock Price

Generac (NYSE:GNRC - Get Free Report) had its price objective dropped by Canaccord Genuity Group from $325.00 to $275.00 in a research report issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a "buy" rating on the technology company's stock. Canaccord Genuity Group's target price suggests a potential upside of 42.15% from the company's current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Stephens restated an "overweight" rating and set a $290.00 price target on shares of Generac in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Jefferies Financial Group restated a "buy" rating on shares of Generac in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Robert W. Baird set a $305.00 price objective on shares of Generac in a report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Generac from $282.00 to $283.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Generac from $238.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Generac currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $284.28.

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Generac Stock Performance

GNRC stock traded down $1.73 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $193.46. 720,461 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,032,685. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $253.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $224.29. Generac has a 1-year low of $134.80 and a 1-year high of $296.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.39 billion, a PE ratio of 60.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.89.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The technology company reported $2.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.90. Generac had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 4.37%.The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.65 earnings per share. Generac's quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Generac will post 8.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Generac

In other news, insider Norman P. Taffe sold 550 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.00, for a total transaction of $140,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 15,808 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,046,848. This represents a 3.36% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.18, for a total transaction of $1,360,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 564,528 shares in the company, valued at approximately $153,653,231.04. The trade was a 0.88% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold a total of 6,100 shares of company stock worth $1,651,443 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.40% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dagco Inc. purchased a new position in Generac during the 2nd quarter valued at $317,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Generac during the second quarter worth $1,162,000. Herbst Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Generac by 61.4% during the second quarter. Herbst Group LLC now owns 7,100 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $2,079,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Generac in the second quarter worth about $279,000. Finally, Baring Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Generac in the second quarter worth about $225,000. Institutional investors own 84.04% of the company's stock.

Key Generac News

Here are the key news stories impacting Generac this week:

Positive Sentiment: Earnings substantially exceeded expectations. Generac reported adjusted EPS of $2.91, well above the approximately $1.95–$2.01 consensus range and up from $1.65 a year earlier. Revenue rose 10.3% to $1.17 billion, although it was slightly below estimates. Generac Tops Q2 Earnings Estimates, Reaffirms 2026 Revenue Outlook

Generac reported adjusted EPS of $2.91, well above the approximately $1.95–$2.01 consensus range and up from $1.65 a year earlier. Revenue rose 10.3% to $1.17 billion, although it was slightly below estimates. Positive Sentiment: Data-center momentum is strengthening. The company said its data-center backlog reached approximately $1.6 billion, providing visibility into significant 2027 growth. Commercial and industrial revenue increased roughly 29% year over year, while capacity expansion is intended to support rising demand from hyperscalers and other large customers. Generac Q2 Earnings Call Highlights Data Center Expansion

The company said its data-center backlog reached approximately $1.6 billion, providing visibility into significant 2027 growth. Commercial and industrial revenue increased roughly 29% year over year, while capacity expansion is intended to support rising demand from hyperscalers and other large customers. Positive Sentiment: Management reaffirmed its 2026 outlook and raised commercial and industrial growth expectations to the low-30% range. Generac also expects a 20.0%–21.0% adjusted EBITDA margin, supported by operating leverage, backlog growth and manufacturing investments. Cantor Fitzgerald raised its price target to $333 and maintained an Overweight rating. Cantor Fitzgerald Price Target Update

and raised commercial and industrial growth expectations to the low-30% range. Generac also expects a 20.0%–21.0% adjusted EBITDA margin, supported by operating leverage, backlog growth and manufacturing investments. Cantor Fitzgerald raised its price target to $333 and maintained an Overweight rating. Neutral Sentiment: Guggenheim initiated or reiterated a Hold rating, indicating that the data-center opportunity is recognized but may already be reflected in the stock’s valuation. GNRC trades at a high earnings multiple, leaving less room for execution disappointments. Generac Gets a Hold from Guggenheim

Guggenheim initiated or reiterated a rating, indicating that the data-center opportunity is recognized but may already be reflected in the stock’s valuation. GNRC trades at a high earnings multiple, leaving less room for execution disappointments. Negative Sentiment: Residential conditions remain weak. Residential sales declined about 2% year over year, pressured by below-average outage activity and softness in residential solar and storage. In addition, part of the earnings beat came from a $71 million tariff refund, which may not recur.

Generac Company Profile

Generac Holdings Inc NYSE: GNRC is a leading manufacturer of backup power generation products for residential, commercial and industrial applications. The company offers a comprehensive portfolio of standby and portable generators, transfer switches and power management systems designed to provide reliable electricity during power outages and other critical situations. With an emphasis on innovation, Generac has expanded its offerings to include clean energy technologies such as battery storage and integrated solar-plus-storage systems.

Generac's product lineup addresses a broad range of customer needs.

Further Reading

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