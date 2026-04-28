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Canaccord Genuity Group Lowers Compass Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CMPX) Price Target to $7.00

Written by MarketBeat
April 28, 2026
Compass Therapeutics logo with Medical background
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Key Points

  • Canaccord Genuity cut its price target for Compass Therapeutics from $13.00 to $7.00 while keeping a "buy" rating, a level the note says implies roughly a 273% upside from the current share price.
  • The company's candidate Tovecimig demonstrated a statistically significant improvement in progression‑free survival in the COMPANION‑002 Phase 2/3 study, but imminent oncology data readouts create a near‑term "make‑or‑break" binary risk for investors.
  • Shares traded at $1.88 on a surge in volume (28.98M vs. a 4.7M average) amid a trading halt, press reports of the stock tumbling, and a Johnson Fistel investor investigation, heightening volatility and legal risk.
  • Interested in Compass Therapeutics? Here are five stocks we like better.

Compass Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CMPX - Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by equities researchers at Canaccord Genuity Group from $13.00 to $7.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a "buy" rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group's price objective suggests a potential upside of 273.33% from the stock's current price.

CMPX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Craig Hallum began coverage on Compass Therapeutics in a report on Friday, February 13th. They set a "buy" rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Compass Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Citizens Jmp restated a "market outperform" rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Compass Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an "overweight" rating on shares of Compass Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Raymond James Financial cut Compass Therapeutics from an "outperform" rating to a "market perform" rating in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Compass Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $13.60.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on CMPX

Compass Therapeutics Price Performance

NASDAQ CMPX traded up $0.09 on Tuesday, hitting $1.88. 28,979,169 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,705,152. The business's fifty day moving average is $5.46 and its 200 day moving average is $5.28. Compass Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $1.61 and a 52 week high of $6.88. The company has a market capitalization of $337.67 million, a PE ratio of -4.31 and a beta of 1.49.

Compass Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CMPX - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.01. Analysts predict that Compass Therapeutics will post -0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Compass Therapeutics

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in shares of Compass Therapeutics by 79.3% during the first quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 828,879 shares of the company's stock worth $4,385,000 after purchasing an additional 366,713 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA bought a new stake in shares of Compass Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $76,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Compass Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $132,000. Seven Fleet Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Compass Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,054,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Compass Therapeutics by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 63,901 shares of the company's stock valued at $343,000 after acquiring an additional 3,245 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.43% of the company's stock.

Key Headlines Impacting Compass Therapeutics

Here are the key news stories impacting Compass Therapeutics this week:

  • Positive Sentiment: Tovecimig showed a statistically significant improvement in progression‑free survival (median PFS 4.7 vs. 2.6 months; HR 0.44) in the randomized COMPANION‑002 Phase 2/3 study — a clinical win that could support future regulatory discussions and upside for the program. Read More.
  • Positive Sentiment: Several analysts reaffirmed bullish ratings and large price targets (e.g., D. Boral Capital buy $30 PT; Citizens Jmp market outperform $10 PT), which can provide buying interest given the low current share price. Read More.
  • Neutral Sentiment: Coverage notes the company is approaching a “make‑or‑break” data readout window for its oncology programs — a near‑term event that increases binary risk/reward for investors but does not itself tell whether the outcome will be positive or negative. Read More.
  • Neutral Sentiment: Trading was temporarily halted for CMPX citing “news pending,” reflecting heightened volatility and that material news was expected around the same window as the clinical disclosures. This increases intraday trade risk. (Trading halt reported 07:25 AM).
  • Negative Sentiment: Press reports indicated the stock “tumbled” after trial data coverage, suggesting some market participants interpreted parts of the dataset or accompanying disclosures unfavorably or were profit‑taking into the news flow. That selling pressure has weighed on the share price. Read More.
  • Negative Sentiment: Johnson Fistel has launched an investor investigation into potential claims against Compass executives, which introduces legal/financial risk and could amplify downside if the probe progresses. Read More.

About Compass Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Compass Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical‐stage biotechnology company dedicated to the discovery and development of novel immuno‐oncology therapies. Headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts, the company focuses on engineering monoclonal antibody candidates designed to enhance T cell–mediated anti‐tumor responses. Compass leverages proprietary antibody platforms to identify and optimize biologics that modulate immune checkpoint pathways and the tumor microenvironment.

The company's lead programs include CTX-471, a bispecific antibody targeting both PD-1 and PD-L1 checkpoints, and DSP107, a CD47‐SIRPα pathway modulator aimed at disrupting “don't eat me” signals on cancer cells.

Further Reading

Analyst Recommendations for Compass Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CMPX)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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