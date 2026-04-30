Canaccord Genuity Group Raises Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Price Target to $330.00

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) had its price target upped by research analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from $300.00 to $330.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday,MarketScreener reports. The firm presently has a "buy" rating on the e-commerce giant's stock. Canaccord Genuity Group's target price suggests a potential upside of 27.17% from the company's current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. New Street Research lowered their target price on Amazon.com from $285.00 to $280.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 30th. HSBC raised their price target on Amazon.com from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $310.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an "overweight" rating and set a $300.00 target price (down from $315.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, February 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifty-five have given a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $301.84.

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Amazon.com Stock Down 1.3%

AMZN stock opened at $259.49 on Thursday. Amazon.com has a 12-month low of $183.85 and a 12-month high of $273.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market cap of $2.79 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.24, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a 50 day moving average of $222.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $227.08.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The e-commerce giant reported $2.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $1.16. Amazon.com had a net margin of 10.83% and a return on equity of 21.87%. The business had revenue of $181.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $176.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.59 EPS. Amazon.com's revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Amazon.com will post 7.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 20,500 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.00, for a total value of $5,022,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 499,861 shares in the company, valued at approximately $122,465,945. The trade was a 3.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 3,849 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total value of $1,000,740.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 78,654 shares of the company's stock, valued at $20,450,040. This represents a 4.67% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 128,035 shares of company stock worth $28,827,479. Insiders own 8.90% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Red Crane Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Amazon.com by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Red Crane Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,663 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Lifelong Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in Amazon.com by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Lifelong Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,740 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. grew its position in Amazon.com by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 1,633 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 886 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Finally, Wernau Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Wernau Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,231 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock worth $2,131,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. 72.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

More Amazon.com News

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Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc is a diversified technology and retail company best known for its e-commerce marketplace and broad portfolio of consumer and enterprise services. Founded by Jeff Bezos in 1994 and headquartered in Seattle, Washington, the company launched as an online bookseller and expanded into a global retail platform that sells products directly to consumers and provides a marketplace for third-party sellers. Over time Amazon has grown beyond retail into areas including cloud computing, digital media, devices and logistics.

Key businesses and offerings include Amazon's online marketplace and fulfillment services, the Amazon Prime membership program (which bundles expedited shipping with streaming and other benefits), Amazon Web Services (AWS) which supplies on-demand cloud computing and storage to businesses and public-sector customers, and a range of content and advertising services such as Prime Video and Amazon Advertising.

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