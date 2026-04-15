Canaccord Genuity Group Reaffirms Buy Rating for Made Tech Group (LON:MTEC)

Made Tech Group (LON:MTEC - Get Free Report)'s stock had its "buy" rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group in a note issued to investors on Wednesday,Digital Look reports. They presently have a GBX 60 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group's price target suggests a potential upside of 42.01% from the stock's previous close.

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Made Tech Group Price Performance

Shares of LON:MTEC opened at GBX 42.25 on Wednesday. The business's 50 day simple moving average is GBX 37.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 34.28. The firm has a market capitalization of £63.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.42 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.21, a current ratio of 3.06 and a quick ratio of 2.95. Made Tech Group has a 12 month low of GBX 23 and a 12 month high of GBX 46.

Made Tech Group (LON:MTEC - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported GBX 0.79 EPS for the quarter. Made Tech Group had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 3.52%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Made Tech Group will post 2.6199998 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Made Tech Group

Made Tech Group Plc provides digital, data, and technology services to the public sector in the United Kingdom. It offers digital delivery, embedded capabilities, data infrastructure and insights, and legacy application transformation services. The company provides services that enable central government, healthcare, and local government organizations to digitally transform. It serves central and local government, housing, health and care, transport, and education; police, justice, and emergency; and space, defense, and security sectors.

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