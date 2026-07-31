Canada Goose Q1 Earnings Call Highlights

Canada Goose NYSE: GOOS reported first-quarter fiscal 2027 revenue growth and a substantial improvement in adjusted EBIT margin, as demand for apparel, rainwear and windwear supported sales across its direct-to-consumer and wholesale businesses.

Revenue for the quarter ended June 28, 2026, rose 9% year over year to C$119 million. Excluding the company’s “other revenue” channel, which declined as planned amid minimal activity, revenue increased 16%. Adjusted EBIT loss narrowed to C$104 million from C$106 million a year earlier, while adjusted EBIT margin improved to negative 87% from negative 99%.

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Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Dani Reiss said the margin improvement of more than 10 percentage points marked Canada Goose’s strongest first-quarter adjusted EBIT margin since fiscal 2020. He attributed the performance to sales growth, healthier gross margin, increased channel margins and cost discipline.

Spring and Summer Categories Gain Share

The company said its expanded spring and summer assortment generated strong demand in both direct-to-consumer and wholesale channels. Apparel, rainwear and windwear represented nearly 40% of first-quarter revenue, compared with 5% of the business in fiscal 2022 and 15% of total revenue in fiscal 2026.

“This growth is additive,” Reiss said, noting that down-filled outerwear also grew during the quarter. He said the mix demonstrates the company’s ability to build a more balanced business throughout the year while maintaining demand for its core outerwear products.

Chief Financial Officer Neil Bowden said pricing was positive and offset modest cost inflation, though he characterized pricing as not a meaningful driver of revenue growth. The company implemented price increases at the beginning of the quarter that had an expected mid-single-digit effect, while unit sales remained healthy.

Gross margin expanded 100 basis points to 62.4%, supported by channel and regional mix. Selling, general and administrative expense declined 21% on a reported basis. Bowden said that comparison included two elevated expense items in the prior-year quarter that did not recur, as well as current-period collections of previously impaired customer receivables. Normalizing for those items, SG&A increased 6%, producing leverage against revenue growth.

Wholesale Growth Outpaces Direct-to-Consumer

Wholesale revenue increased 65% year over year, aided by a stronger order book, customer reorders, higher in-season demand and shipment timing. Bowden said less than half of wholesale growth was related to timing and that the balance would normalize over the year.

Management highlighted demand from wholesale partners in Hainan Island and Korea, as well as a strong response to the spring-summer 2027 order book. Reiss said partners are adopting the company’s broader range of products, including lifestyle apparel and lightweight down.

Direct-to-consumer revenue rose 7%, led by double-digit e-commerce growth and growth in both Asia Pacific and North America. However, comparable direct-to-consumer sales declined 3% as store traffic remained soft, particularly in Europe, the Middle East and Africa.

Asia Pacific revenue increased 35%, led by mainland China, e-commerce growth, improved conversion in key stores and wholesale shipment timing.

North America revenue declined 6% on a reported basis due to lower other revenue, but grew excluding that channel. Canadian performance was positive, while softer U.S. store traffic contributed to a 1% direct-to-consumer comparable-sales decline.

EMEA revenue declined 7%, as wholesale and e-commerce gains were offset by weaker store sales amid a challenging macroeconomic environment and reduced international travel.

President of Brand and Commercial Carrie Baker said e-commerce strength reflects the expanded product range, investments in brand building and customer acquisition, and improvements to the digital shopping experience. In stores, conversion and units per transaction improved even as traffic weakened. The company cited staff training, clienteling, product availability and labor scheduling as contributors to stronger in-store execution.

President and Chief Operating Officer Beth Clymer said EMEA’s negative comparable sales were primarily driven by traffic pressure, with more conversion pressure in the region than in other markets. She said the company did not believe its EMEA logistics transition had meaningfully affected first-quarter results.

Investment Plans and Outlook

Canada Goose opened four stores during the quarter, bringing its permanent store count to 92. The additions included a Vancouver location featuring the company’s latest retail design concept. Bowden said the company continues to see significant whitespace for store expansion and that softer short-term traffic has not changed its view of the long-term opportunity.

Inventory increased 11% to C$490 million, reflecting the broader assortment, a larger wholesale order book and inventory intended to support expected fall-winter 2027 demand. Net debt totaled C$628 million, up from C$542 million a year earlier, primarily due to increased store lease liabilities. The company also repriced its term loan late in the quarter, reducing its credit spread by 50 basis points.

Looking ahead, Bowden said first-half revenue growth is expected to moderate from the first-quarter pace, as the consumer environment remains mixed. Store traffic trends early in the second quarter were consistent with the first quarter, while e-commerce remained strong and wholesale demand tracked in line with expectations.

The company plans to increase marketing investment in the second and third quarters, while also completing upgrades to its EMEA logistics network and e-commerce capabilities. Those investments are expected to modestly pressure first-half margins, though management said it remains on track to meet its fiscal 2027 guidance, including its previously stated adjusted operating-margin target of 11% to 12%.

Canada Goose also said its outlook assumes the tariff environment remains consistent with fiscal 2026. If proposed U.S. duties announced July 20 were implemented without mitigation, the company estimated the impact to fiscal 2027 operating margin would be less than 200 basis points. Management said it is evaluating measures to reduce any potential effect.

About Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS)

Canada Goose Holdings Inc, traded on the NYSE under the symbol GOOS, is a Canadian design and manufacturing company specializing in premium outerwear. The firm is best known for its down-filled jackets and parkas, engineered to deliver high performance in extreme cold weather. Over time, Canada Goose has expanded its product range to include knitwear, fleece, footwear, and accessories, all designed with an emphasis on technical innovation, quality craftsmanship, and functional style.

Founded in 1957 as Metro Sportswear Ltd.

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