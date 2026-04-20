Canadian General Investments (LON:CGI) Reaches New 1-Year High - Here's What Happened

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Canadian General Investments Stock Up 1.5%

Canadian General Investments ( LON:CGI Get Free Report )'s share price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 2,800 and last traded at GBX 2,740, with a volume of 3500 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2,699.04.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.89, a quick ratio of 7.44 and a current ratio of 9.42. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is GBX 2,636.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 2,556.64. The stock has a market capitalization of £571.59 million, a P/E ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.91.

About Canadian General Investments

Canadian General Investments, Limited (CGI or the Company) is a closed-end equity fund focused on medium- to long-term investments in primarily Canadian corporations. Its objective is to provide better than average returns to investors through prudent security selection, timely recognition of capital gains/losses and appropriate income generating instruments. CGI was established in 1930 and has been managed since 1956 by Morgan Meighen & Associates Limited. The Company's common shares are listed on both the Toronto Stock Exchange and the London Stock Exchange.

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