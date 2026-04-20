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Canadian General Investments (LON:CGI) Reaches New 1-Year High - Here's What Happened

Written by MarketBeat
April 20, 2026
Canadian General Investments logo with Financial Services background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Canadian General Investments (LON:CGI) reached a new 52-week high, trading as high as GBX 2,800 and last at GBX 2,740 on Monday with about 3,500 shares changing hands, representing roughly a 1.5% rise from the prior close of GBX 2,699.04.
  • Key financials show a market capitalization of £571.59 million and a very low P/E of 2.21, with debt-to-equity of 11.89 and strong liquidity ratios (quick 7.44, current 9.42); the 50- and 200-day SMAs are GBX 2,636.68 and GBX 2,556.64 respectively.
  • CGI is a long-established (since 1930) closed-end equity fund focused on medium- to long-term investments in Canadian corporations, managed by Morgan Meighen & Associates and listed on the Toronto and London Stock Exchanges.
  • MarketBeat previews the top five stocks to own by May 1st.

Canadian General Investments (LON:CGI - Get Free Report)'s share price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 2,800 and last traded at GBX 2,740, with a volume of 3500 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2,699.04.

Canadian General Investments Stock Up 1.5%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.89, a quick ratio of 7.44 and a current ratio of 9.42. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is GBX 2,636.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 2,556.64. The stock has a market capitalization of £571.59 million, a P/E ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.91.

About Canadian General Investments

(Get Free Report)

Canadian General Investments, Limited (CGI or the Company) is a closed-end equity fund focused on medium- to long-term investments in primarily Canadian corporations. Its objective is to provide better than average returns to investors through prudent security selection, timely recognition of capital gains/losses and appropriate income generating instruments. CGI was established in 1930 and has been managed since 1956 by Morgan Meighen & Associates Limited. The Company's common shares are listed on both the Toronto Stock Exchange and the London Stock Exchange.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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