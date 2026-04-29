Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for IGM Financial (TSE:IGM) Stock

IGM Financial (TSE:IGM - Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by equities researchers at Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$68.00 to C$76.00 in a report issued on Wednesday,BayStreet.CA reports. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce's target price suggests a potential upside of 3.78% from the company's previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on IGM. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of IGM Financial from C$68.00 to C$72.00 in a report on Wednesday. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of IGM Financial from C$73.00 to C$76.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, February 17th. National Bank Financial increased their target price on shares of IGM Financial from C$68.00 to C$82.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of IGM Financial from C$69.00 to C$76.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada increased their target price on shares of IGM Financial from C$51.00 to C$65.00 and gave the stock a "sector perform" rating in a report on Monday, January 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, IGM Financial has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of C$72.00.

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IGM Financial Trading Up 0.0%

IGM stock traded up C$0.02 during trading on Wednesday, hitting C$73.23. The company had a trading volume of 422,887 shares, compared to its average volume of 483,534. The firm has a market capitalization of C$17.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.78, a PEG ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.90. IGM Financial has a 52-week low of C$42.13 and a 52-week high of C$74.92. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$67.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$62.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 4.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.52.

IGM Financial (TSE:IGM - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The financial services provider reported C$1.27 EPS for the quarter. IGM Financial had a net margin of 28.81% and a return on equity of 13.03%. The company had revenue of C$1.05 billion for the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that IGM Financial will post 4.006816 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at IGM Financial

In related news, Director James Patrick O'sullivan sold 25,000 shares of IGM Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$68.73, for a total value of C$1,718,250.00. Following the sale, the director owned 38,229 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately C$2,627,479.17. This trade represents a 39.54% decrease in their position. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 92,400 shares of company stock worth $6,306,649. 66.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About IGM Financial

Mackenzie Investments ("Mackenzie") is a Canadian investment management firm with approximately $244 billion (CAD) in assets under management as of December 31, 2025. Mackenzie seeks to create a more invested world by delivering strong investment performance and offering innovative portfolio solutions and related services to more than one million retail and institutional clients through multiple distribution channels. Founded in 1967, it is a global asset manager with offices across Canada as well as in Beijing, Boston, Dublin, Hong Kong and London.

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