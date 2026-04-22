Canadian National Railway (CNI) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI - Get Free Report) TSE: CNR is expected to release its Q1 2026 results before the market opens on Wednesday, April 29th. Analysts expect Canadian National Railway to post earnings of $1.32 per share and revenue of $3.1026 billion for the quarter. Interested persons can find conference call details on the company's upcoming Q1 2026 earning report page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, April 29, 2026 at 8:30 AM ET.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI - Get Free Report) TSE: CNR last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 30th. The transportation company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.06. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 22.14% and a net margin of 27.28%.The business had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $4.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.82 earnings per share. The business's revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Canadian National Railway to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Canadian National Railway Price Performance

Shares of Canadian National Railway stock opened at $110.24 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $106.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $100.58. Canadian National Railway has a 12 month low of $90.74 and a 12 month high of $113.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.30, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

Canadian National Railway Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.915 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 10th. This is an increase from Canadian National Railway's previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. This represents a $3.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.3%. Canadian National Railway's payout ratio is currently 49.36%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Canadian National Railway

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CNI. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 639,137.0% during the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 8,955,711 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $844,353,000 after buying an additional 8,954,310 shares during the period. FIL Ltd boosted its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 49.5% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 15,745,744 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $1,557,309,000 after buying an additional 5,210,403 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 6,329.2% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,234,030 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $122,050,000 after buying an additional 1,214,836 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 52.0% during the third quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,733,973 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $257,814,000 after buying an additional 935,425 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd boosted its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 30.0% during the fourth quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 2,261,305 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $223,941,000 after buying an additional 521,605 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.74% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on CNI. BMO Capital Markets reissued an "outperform" rating on shares of Canadian National Railway in a report on Monday, February 2nd. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Canadian National Railway in a report on Monday. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on Canadian National Railway from $113.88 to $117.36 and gave the company a "market perform" rating in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. UBS Group cut Canadian National Railway from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, February 2nd. Finally, Bank of America raised Canadian National Railway from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and increased their price target for the company from $117.00 to $122.00 in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Canadian National Railway has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $119.14.

View Our Latest Research Report on CNI

About Canadian National Railway

Canadian National Railway Company NYSE: CNI is a Class I freight railway that operates an integrated rail network across Canada and the United States. Headquartered in Montreal, Quebec, CN provides long-haul freight transportation and related logistics services that connect major ports, industrial centers and inland markets throughout North America. Its transcontinental system enables cross-border movement of goods and supports supply chains that span coast-to-coast in Canada and into the central and eastern United States.

CN's core business is the railborne transportation of a broad mix of commodities, including intermodal container traffic, forest and paper products, grain and other agricultural products, metallurgical and industrial products, petroleum and chemical products, coal and automotive shipments.

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