Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) Price Target Raised to $141.00

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI - Get Free Report) TSE: CNR had its price target upped by stock analysts at Citigroup from $124.00 to $141.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a "buy" rating on the transportation company's stock. Citigroup's target price would indicate a potential upside of 13.27% from the stock's previous close.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on CNI. Weiss Ratings raised Canadian National Railway from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from $113.88 to $117.36 and gave the company a "market perform" rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Evercore raised shares of Canadian National Railway from an "in-line" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $124.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Canadian National Railway from $132.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, Stephens raised shares of Canadian National Railway to a "hold" rating in a report on Wednesday. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $129.94.

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Canadian National Railway Stock Performance

CNI traded up $1.80 on Thursday, hitting $124.48. 424,862 shares of the company's stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,592,601. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $116.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $108.36. Canadian National Railway has a twelve month low of $90.74 and a twelve month high of $124.62. The firm has a market cap of $75.52 billion, a PE ratio of 22.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.96.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI - Get Free Report) TSE: CNR last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The transportation company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts' consensus estimates of $1.31. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 21.90% and a net margin of 27.22%.The company had revenue of $3.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.15 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.85 earnings per share. The firm's quarterly revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Canadian National Railway will post 5.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Canadian National Railway

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. High Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Curio Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. MidFirst Bank acquired a new position in Canadian National Railway in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd lifted its stake in Canadian National Railway by 378.4% during the fourth quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 354 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC acquired a new stake in Canadian National Railway during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 80.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Canadian National Railway Company Profile

Canadian National Railway Company NYSE: CNI is a Class I freight railway that operates an integrated rail network across Canada and the United States. Headquartered in Montreal, Quebec, CN provides long-haul freight transportation and related logistics services that connect major ports, industrial centers and inland markets throughout North America. Its transcontinental system enables cross-border movement of goods and supports supply chains that span coast-to-coast in Canada and into the central and eastern United States.

CN's core business is the railborne transportation of a broad mix of commodities, including intermodal container traffic, forest and paper products, grain and other agricultural products, metallurgical and industrial products, petroleum and chemical products, coal and automotive shipments.

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