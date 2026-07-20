Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) Reaches New 1-Year High - Here's Why

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR - Get Free Report) NYSE: CNI reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as C$181.80 and last traded at C$180.36, with a volume of 58232 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$180.94.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. TD lifted their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$171.00 to C$191.00 in a report on Friday, July 10th. ATB Cormark Capital Markets increased their price objective on Canadian National Railway from C$150.00 to C$166.00 and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Citizens Jmp raised shares of Canadian National Railway to a "hold" rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Scotia lifted their price target on Canadian National Railway from C$160.00 to C$162.00 and gave the stock a "sector outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Desjardins raised their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$163.00 to C$185.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of C$170.56.

Read Our Latest Report on CNR

Canadian National Railway Trading Down 0.6%

The firm has a market capitalization of C$109.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 104.96, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.67. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$165.71 and a 200 day moving average price of C$151.63.

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR - Get Free Report) NYSE: CNI last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported C$1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$4.38 billion during the quarter. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 21.93% and a net margin of 27.23%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Canadian National Railway will post 8.2610275 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Canadian National Railway

In other Canadian National Railway news, Director Justin M. Howell bought 350 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$152.74 per share, with a total value of C$53,459.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 350 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately C$53,459. The trade was a ∞ increase in their position. 2.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Canadian National Railway

CN powers the economy by safely transporting more than 300 million tons of natural resources, manufactured products, and finished goods throughout North America every year for its customers. With its nearly 20,000-mile rail network and related transportation services, CN connects Canada's Eastern and Western coasts with the U.S. Midwest and the U.S. Gulf Coast, contributing to sustainable trade and the prosperity of the communities in which it operates since 1919.

Further Reading

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