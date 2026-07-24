Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (TSE:CP) Given Consensus Recommendation of "Moderate Buy" by Analysts

Shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (TSE:CP - Get Free Report) NYSE: CP have been assigned a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" from the fourteen research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, nine have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$130.43.

CP has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$120.00 to C$133.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$117.00 to C$125.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. ATB Cormark Capital Markets boosted their price target on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$130.00 to C$137.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Barclays upped their price target on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$135.00 to C$145.00 in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price objective on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$127.00 to C$139.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th.

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Canadian Pacific Kansas City Price Performance

Shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City stock opened at C$130.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.35, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.67. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is C$124.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$115.25. Canadian Pacific Kansas City has a twelve month low of C$96.50 and a twelve month high of C$131.89. The firm has a market cap of C$115.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.28.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (TSE:CP - Get Free Report) NYSE: CP last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported C$1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$3.70 billion during the quarter. Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a net margin of 27.03% and a return on equity of 8.78%. As a group, research analysts expect that Canadian Pacific Kansas City will post 4.3438583 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 27th will be issued a $0.268 dividend. This represents a $1.07 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 26th. This is a positive change from Canadian Pacific Kansas City's previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Canadian Pacific Kansas City's payout ratio is currently 20.36%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Canadian Pacific Kansas City

In related news, insider Maeghan Dawn Albiston sold 3,645 shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$126.61, for a total transaction of C$461,493.45. Also, insider John Kenneth Brooks sold 65,130 shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$122.24, for a total transaction of C$7,961,491.20. Insiders have sold a total of 99,515 shares of company stock worth $12,279,066 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company's stock.

About Canadian Pacific Kansas City

With its global headquarters in Calgary, Alta., Canada, CPKC is the first and only single-line transnational railway linking Canada, the United States and México, with unrivaled access to major ports from Vancouver to Atlantic Canada to the Gulf Coast to Lázaro Cárdenas, México. Stretching approximately 20,000 route miles and employing 20,000 railroaders, CPKC provides North American customers unparalleled rail service and network reach to key markets across the continent. CPKC is growing with its customers, offering a suite of freight transportation services, logistics solutions and supply chain expertise.

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