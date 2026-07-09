Canadian Pacific Kansas City (NYSE:CP) Price Target Raised to $106.00 at Citigroup

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (NYSE:CP - Get Free Report) TSE: CP had its target price lifted by equities researchers at Citigroup from $97.00 to $106.00 in a report released on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a "buy" rating on the transportation company's stock. Citigroup's target price would indicate a potential upside of 17.07% from the company's current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on CP. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce lifted their target price on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$140.00 to C$143.00 and gave the company an "outperformer" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Evercore set a $91.00 price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. National Bank Financial raised shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Weiss Ratings upgraded Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Barclays set a $102.00 target price on Canadian Pacific Kansas City and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $104.73.

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Canadian Pacific Kansas City Price Performance

Shares of CP stock traded up $1.14 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $90.54. 812,708 shares of the company's stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,814,370. Canadian Pacific Kansas City has a 52 week low of $68.42 and a 52 week high of $91.52. The stock's 50-day moving average is $87.41 and its 200-day moving average is $81.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market cap of $80.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.10.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (NYSE:CP - Get Free Report) TSE: CP last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The transportation company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.02). Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a return on equity of 8.86% and a net margin of 27.20%.The company had revenue of $2.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.06 earnings per share. Canadian Pacific Kansas City's revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Canadian Pacific Kansas City will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Canadian Pacific Kansas City

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd grew its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd now owns 5,353,188 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $394,156,000 after buying an additional 48,258 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,549,556 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $114,094,000 after acquiring an additional 55,423 shares during the last quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP grew its position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 364.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP now owns 19,946 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $1,483,000 after purchasing an additional 15,654 shares in the last quarter. Rathbones Group PLC lifted its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 1,729,339 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $127,342,000 after buying an additional 95,727 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 630,624 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $46,434,000 after acquiring an additional 37,044 shares in the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Canadian Pacific Kansas City

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (CPKC) is a North American Class I freight railroad formed through the combination of Canadian Pacific Railway and Kansas City Southern. The merged company operates an integrated rail network that spans Canada, the United States and Mexico, providing a single-line rail connection across all three countries. This transborder footprint is intended to streamline cross-border freight flows and provide shippers with direct rail access from Canadian and U.S. production centers to Mexican markets and ports.

CPKC's core business is freight transportation and related logistics services.

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