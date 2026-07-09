Canadian Pacific Kansas City (TSE:CP) Reaches New 52-Week High Following Analyst Upgrade

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (TSE:CP - Get Free Report) NYSE: CP's share price hit a new 52-week high on Thursday after Stephens upgraded the stock to a hold rating. The stock traded as high as C$128.01 and last traded at C$128.01, with a volume of 59505 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$126.10.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on CP. Barclays boosted their price target on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$135.00 to C$145.00 in a report on Friday, June 26th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$127.00 to C$139.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Desjardins boosted their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$129.00 to C$131.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$117.00 to C$125.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$120.00 to C$133.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of C$125.86.

Get CP alerts: Sign Up

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Canadian Pacific Kansas City

Insider Activity

In other Canadian Pacific Kansas City news, insider Cassandra P. Quach sold 4,015 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$124.82, for a total value of C$501,152.30. Also, Director Katharine Berghuis Stevenson bought 1,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$118.37 per share, with a total value of C$118,370.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 3,000 shares in the company, valued at C$355,110. The trade was a 50.00% increase in their position. Insiders sold a total of 99,515 shares of company stock worth $12,279,066 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.03% of the company's stock.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Stock Up 1.0%

The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.35. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$121.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$113.15. The company has a market cap of C$113.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.28.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (TSE:CP - Get Free Report) NYSE: CP last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported C$1.04 EPS for the quarter. Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a return on equity of 8.78% and a net margin of 27.03%.The company had revenue of C$3.70 billion for the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited will post 4.3438583 EPS for the current year.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.268 per share. This represents a $1.07 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 26th. This is a positive change from Canadian Pacific Kansas City's previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Canadian Pacific Kansas City's dividend payout ratio is 20.36%.

About Canadian Pacific Kansas City

With its global headquarters in Calgary, Alta., Canada, CPKC is the first and only single-line transnational railway linking Canada, the United States and México, with unrivaled access to major ports from Vancouver to Atlantic Canada to the Gulf Coast to Lázaro Cárdenas, México. Stretching approximately 20,000 route miles and employing 20,000 railroaders, CPKC provides North American customers unparalleled rail service and network reach to key markets across the continent. CPKC is growing with its customers, offering a suite of freight transportation services, logistics solutions and supply chain expertise.

Featured Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Canadian Pacific Kansas City, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Canadian Pacific Kansas City wasn't on the list.

While Canadian Pacific Kansas City currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here