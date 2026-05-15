Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ) Announces Earnings Results

Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ - Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The solar energy provider reported ($0.71) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($1.06) by $0.35, FiscalAI reports. Canadian Solar had a negative net margin of 1.86% and a negative return on equity of 4.95%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $950.43 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.07) earnings per share. The business's revenue was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis.

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Canadian Solar Stock Up 0.3%

CSIQ traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $17.88. 4,460,893 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,995,127. The stock has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.15 and a beta of 1.44. Canadian Solar has a twelve month low of $9.41 and a twelve month high of $34.59. The stock's 50 day moving average price is $15.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on CSIQ shares. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Canadian Solar from $38.00 to $19.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Canadian Solar from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Freedom Capital raised shares of Canadian Solar from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (d+)" rating on shares of Canadian Solar in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Canadian Solar from $19.00 to $15.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $18.36.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Canadian Solar

More Canadian Solar News

Here are the key news stories impacting Canadian Solar this week:

Positive Sentiment: Canadian Solar reported Q1 EPS of ($0.71) , better than the consensus loss of ($1.06), and revenue of $1.08 billion , above estimates of $950.4 million, which suggests execution was stronger than feared. Article Title

Canadian Solar reported Q1 EPS of , better than the consensus loss of ($1.06), and revenue of , above estimates of $950.4 million, which suggests execution was stronger than feared. Positive Sentiment: The company said solar module shipments reached 2.5 GW , above guidance, and battery storage shipments surged, pointing to improving demand in key growth areas. Article Title

The company said solar module shipments reached , above guidance, and battery storage shipments surged, pointing to improving demand in key growth areas. Positive Sentiment: Management described the quarter as supported by strategic progress, including continued U.S. solar manufacturing expansion and stronger-than-expected operational results. Article Title

Management described the quarter as supported by strategic progress, including continued U.S. solar manufacturing expansion and stronger-than-expected operational results. Neutral Sentiment: Analysts currently rate CSIQ at an average “Hold” , suggesting expectations are balanced rather than strongly bullish. Article Title

Analysts currently rate at an average , suggesting expectations are balanced rather than strongly bullish. Negative Sentiment: Canadian Solar’s updated Q2 2026 revenue guidance of $1.0 billion to $1.2 billion came in well below the consensus estimate of about $1.6 billion , which likely weighed on the shares. Article Title

Canadian Solar’s updated Q2 2026 revenue guidance of came in well below the consensus estimate of about , which likely weighed on the shares. Negative Sentiment: Recent commentary also highlighted a broader pullback in Canadian Solar stock, with investors focusing on the softer forecast despite the earnings beat. Article Title

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Canadian Solar

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSIQ. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in Canadian Solar during the third quarter worth $11,544,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Canadian Solar by 206.6% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 571,893 shares of the solar energy provider's stock worth $7,457,000 after buying an additional 385,355 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in Canadian Solar during the fourth quarter worth $9,003,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Canadian Solar by 19.3% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,200,622 shares of the solar energy provider's stock worth $28,696,000 after buying an additional 356,625 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Canadian Solar during the fourth quarter worth $6,013,000. 52.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Canadian Solar Company Profile

Canadian Solar Inc NASDAQ: CSIQ is a global renewable energy company that specializes in the design, development and manufacturing of solar photovoltaic (PV) modules and system solutions. Founded in 2001 and headquartered in Guelph, Ontario, the company has grown to become one of the world's largest solar module suppliers. Canadian Solar offers a comprehensive portfolio of products, including mono- and multi-crystalline solar cells and modules, as well as advanced energy storage and system integration solutions tailored for residential, commercial and utility-scale applications.

In addition to manufacturing solar components, Canadian Solar provides end-to-end services encompassing project development, engineering, procurement and construction (EPC), as well as operations and maintenance.

Further Reading

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