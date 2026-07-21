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Canadian Tire Co. Limited (TSE:CTC.A) Given Consensus Rating of "Hold" by Analysts

Written by MarketBeat
July 21, 2026
Canadian Tire logo with Consumer Cyclical background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Canadian Tire has a consensus analyst rating of “Hold”, based on coverage from eight analysts: five rate it Hold and three rate it Buy.
  • The average 12-month price target from brokers is C$200.56, with recent analyst targets ranging from C$200 to C$216.
  • The stock was trading around C$197.21, near its 52-week high of C$202.46, after reporting quarterly EPS of C$2.02 on revenue of C$3.57 billion.
  • Interested in Canadian Tire? Here are five stocks we like better.

Shares of Canadian Tire Co. Limited (TSE:CTC.A - Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of "Hold" from the eight analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$200.56.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CTC.A shares. TD boosted their target price on Canadian Tire from C$200.00 to C$210.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Stifel Nicolaus set a C$215.00 price target on shares of Canadian Tire and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Canadian Tire from C$211.00 to C$205.00 and set a "sector perform" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Canadian Tire from C$220.00 to C$216.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Desjardins lowered their target price on shares of Canadian Tire from C$203.00 to C$200.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 15th.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Canadian Tire

Canadian Tire Trading Up 0.5%

Canadian Tire stock opened at C$197.21 on Tuesday. Canadian Tire has a one year low of C$158.18 and a one year high of C$202.46. The company's fifty day moving average price is C$185.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$184.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 173.58, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The company has a market capitalization of C$10.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.90, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.04.

Canadian Tire (TSE:CTC.A - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported C$2.02 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$3.57 billion during the quarter. Canadian Tire had a return on equity of 7.45% and a net margin of 2.33%. On average, analysts forecast that Canadian Tire will post 13.638961 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Canadian Tire

(Get Free Report)

Canadian Tire Corporation, Limited (TSX: CTC.A, TSX: CTC, "CTC") has been a proudly Canadian business since 1922. Guided by its brand purpose, "We are here to make life in Canada better," CTC has built an expansive national retail presence, exceptional customer brand trust and one of Canada's strongest workforces - employing, along with its local Dealers and franchisees, tens of thousands of Canadians. At its core are retail businesses, each designed to serve life's pursuits: Canadian Tire, offering products spanning Living, Playing, Fixing, Automotive, and Seasonal & Gardening, bolstered by notable banners Party City and PartSource; Mark's, a leading source for casual and industrial wear; SportChek, Hockey Experts, Sports Experts and Atmosphere, offering the best brands of active wear and gear; and Pro Hockey Life, a hockey specialty store catering to elite players.

See Also

Analyst Recommendations for Canadian Tire (TSE:CTC.A)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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