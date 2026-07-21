Canadian Tire Co. Limited (TSE:CTC.A) Given Consensus Rating of "Hold" by Analysts

Shares of Canadian Tire Co. Limited (TSE:CTC.A - Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of "Hold" from the eight analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$200.56.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CTC.A shares. TD boosted their target price on Canadian Tire from C$200.00 to C$210.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Stifel Nicolaus set a C$215.00 price target on shares of Canadian Tire and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Canadian Tire from C$211.00 to C$205.00 and set a "sector perform" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Canadian Tire from C$220.00 to C$216.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Desjardins lowered their target price on shares of Canadian Tire from C$203.00 to C$200.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 15th.

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Canadian Tire Trading Up 0.5%

Canadian Tire stock opened at C$197.21 on Tuesday. Canadian Tire has a one year low of C$158.18 and a one year high of C$202.46. The company's fifty day moving average price is C$185.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$184.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 173.58, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The company has a market capitalization of C$10.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.90, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.04.

Canadian Tire (TSE:CTC.A - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported C$2.02 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$3.57 billion during the quarter. Canadian Tire had a return on equity of 7.45% and a net margin of 2.33%. On average, analysts forecast that Canadian Tire will post 13.638961 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Canadian Tire

Canadian Tire Corporation, Limited (TSX: CTC.A, TSX: CTC, "CTC") has been a proudly Canadian business since 1922. Guided by its brand purpose, "We are here to make life in Canada better," CTC has built an expansive national retail presence, exceptional customer brand trust and one of Canada's strongest workforces - employing, along with its local Dealers and franchisees, tens of thousands of Canadians. At its core are retail businesses, each designed to serve life's pursuits: Canadian Tire, offering products spanning Living, Playing, Fixing, Automotive, and Seasonal & Gardening, bolstered by notable banners Party City and PartSource; Mark's, a leading source for casual and industrial wear; SportChek, Hockey Experts, Sports Experts and Atmosphere, offering the best brands of active wear and gear; and Pro Hockey Life, a hockey specialty store catering to elite players.

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