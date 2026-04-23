Canadian Tire (TSE:CTC) Share Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average - Should You Sell?

Canadian Tire Co., Limited (TSE:CTC - Get Free Report) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$215.40 and traded as high as C$223.65. Canadian Tire shares last traded at C$223.65, with a volume of 840 shares trading hands.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Scotiabank upgraded shares of Canadian Tire from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, February 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold".

Read Our Latest Research Report on CTC

Canadian Tire Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of C$11.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 0.48. The stock's 50 day moving average price is C$215.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$227.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 166.61.

Canadian Tire (TSE:CTC - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 19th. The company reported C$4.47 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$4.55 billion for the quarter. Canadian Tire had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 8.99%. Equities research analysts forecast that Canadian Tire Co., Limited will post 13.6961722 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Canadian Tire

Canadian Tire Corporation, Limited, TSX: CTC.A TSX: CTC or 'CTC', is a group of companies that includes a Retail segment, a Financial Services division and CT REIT. Our retail business is led by Canadian Tire, which was founded in 1922 and provides Canadians with products for life in Canada across its Living, Playing, Fixing, Automotive and Seasonal & Gardening divisions. Party City, PartSource and Gas+ are key parts of the Canadian Tire network. The Retail segment also includes Mark's, a leading source for casual and industrial wear; Pro Hockey Life, a hockey specialty store catering to elite players; and SportChek, Hockey Experts, Sports Experts and Atmosphere, which offer the best active wear brands.

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