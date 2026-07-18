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Canopy Growth Corporation (NASDAQ:CGC) Receives Average Recommendation of "Hold" from Analysts

Written by MarketBeat
July 18, 2026
Canopy Growth logo with Medical background
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Shares of Canopy Growth Corporation (NASDAQ:CGC - Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of "Hold" by the six ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

Several analysts recently weighed in on CGC shares. Wall Street Zen downgraded Canopy Growth from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research report on Sunday, March 29th. Weiss Ratings cut Canopy Growth from a "sell (d-)" rating to a "sell (e+)" rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on Canopy Growth in a research note on Friday, March 27th. They set a "buy" rating for the company.

Get Our Latest Report on CGC

Canopy Growth Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CGC opened at $0.94 on Friday. Canopy Growth has a 1 year low of $0.84 and a 1 year high of $2.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $421.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.59 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 3.34 and a quick ratio of 2.64. The company's 50 day simple moving average is $1.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.07.

Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, June 15th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.11). Canopy Growth had a negative return on equity of 26.95% and a negative net margin of 75.27%.The business had revenue of $51.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.43 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Canopy Growth will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Christelle Gedeon sold 58,994 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.97, for a total transaction of $57,224.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 705,506 shares in the company, valued at $684,340.82. This represents a 7.72% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Luc Mongeau sold 135,231 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.97, for a total transaction of $131,174.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,723,913 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,672,195.61. The trade was a 7.27% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 224,958 shares of company stock worth $217,137. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Canopy Growth

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CGC. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in shares of Canopy Growth by 10,308.3% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 969,533 shares of the company's stock valued at $882,000 after acquiring an additional 960,218 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Canopy Growth by 64.6% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 330,278 shares of the company's stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 129,620 shares during the last quarter. Murchinson Ltd. bought a new stake in Canopy Growth during the 2nd quarter worth $183,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Canopy Growth in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC increased its holdings in Canopy Growth by 31.5% in the 2nd quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 5,033,793 shares of the company's stock worth $6,141,000 after purchasing an additional 1,204,530 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 3.33% of the company's stock.

Canopy Growth Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Canopy Growth Corporation is a leading Canadian cannabis company engaged in the production, distribution and sale of both medical and recreational cannabis products. Headquartered in Smiths Falls, Ontario, the company cultivates a diversified portfolio of offerings that includes dried flower, pre-rolled joints, oils, softgel capsules and edibles. Canopy Growth also markets derivative products such as beverages and wellness formulations under a range of brands, aiming to serve both patient and adult-use markets.

The company operates through multiple subsidiaries, including Tweed Inc, Spectrum Therapeutics and Tokyo Smoke, each targeting distinct consumer segments.

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Analyst Recommendations for Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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