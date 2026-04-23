Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC) Shares Gap Up - Still a Buy?

Shares of Canopy Growth Corporation (NASDAQ:CGC - Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $1.38, but opened at $1.51. Canopy Growth shares last traded at $1.3150, with a volume of 24,796,248 shares changing hands.

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Here are the key news stories impacting Canopy Growth this week:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CGC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Alliance Global Partners reissued a "neutral" rating on shares of Canopy Growth in a research note on Saturday, February 7th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (e+)" rating on shares of Canopy Growth in a research note on Monday. ATB Cormark Capital Markets raised Canopy Growth from a "strong sell" rating to a "moderate buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on Canopy Growth in a research note on Friday, March 27th. They issued a "buy" rating on the stock. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded Canopy Growth from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research note on Sunday, March 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Hold".

Read Our Latest Research Report on Canopy Growth

Canopy Growth Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $511.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.98 and a beta of 0.60. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.18. The company has a current ratio of 5.34, a quick ratio of 4.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 6th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $90.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.96 million. Canopy Growth had a negative net margin of 94.39% and a negative return on equity of 46.85%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Canopy Growth Corporation will post -0.36 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Canopy Growth

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CGC. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in shares of Canopy Growth by 10,308.3% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 969,533 shares of the company's stock valued at $882,000 after buying an additional 960,218 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Canopy Growth by 64.6% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 330,278 shares of the company's stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 129,620 shares during the period. Murchinson Ltd. acquired a new position in Canopy Growth in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $183,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Canopy Growth in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC raised its holdings in Canopy Growth by 31.5% in the 2nd quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 5,033,793 shares of the company's stock valued at $6,141,000 after acquiring an additional 1,204,530 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.33% of the company's stock.

About Canopy Growth

Canopy Growth Corporation is a leading Canadian cannabis company engaged in the production, distribution and sale of both medical and recreational cannabis products. Headquartered in Smiths Falls, Ontario, the company cultivates a diversified portfolio of offerings that includes dried flower, pre-rolled joints, oils, softgel capsules and edibles. Canopy Growth also markets derivative products such as beverages and wellness formulations under a range of brands, aiming to serve both patient and adult-use markets.

The company operates through multiple subsidiaries, including Tweed Inc, Spectrum Therapeutics and Tokyo Smoke, each targeting distinct consumer segments.

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