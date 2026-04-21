Cantaloupe, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTLP) Receives Average Rating of "Hold" from Brokerages

Shares of Cantaloupe, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTLP - Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of "Hold" from the eight analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $12.60.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CTLP. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Cantaloupe to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, February 21st. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Cantaloupe from a "hold (c)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research report on Monday, February 9th.

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Cantaloupe Stock Performance

Shares of CTLP opened at $10.81 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.92. Cantaloupe has a twelve month low of $7.24 and a twelve month high of $11.16. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $10.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.61. The firm has a market cap of $796.91 million, a P/E ratio of 60.06 and a beta of 1.02.

Cantaloupe (NASDAQ:CTLP - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 6th. The technology company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.06). Cantaloupe had a net margin of 17.32% and a return on equity of 8.76%. The company had revenue of $78.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.92 million. On average, analysts forecast that Cantaloupe will post 0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Cantaloupe

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Cantaloupe by 574.8% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,071,355 shares of the technology company's stock worth $22,391,000 after purchasing an additional 1,764,412 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its position in shares of Cantaloupe by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 2,325,265 shares of the technology company's stock worth $24,648,000 after purchasing an additional 165,535 shares in the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd lifted its position in shares of Cantaloupe by 514.7% in the fourth quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 2,766 shares of the technology company's stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,316 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Cantaloupe by 59.2% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 53,945 shares of the technology company's stock worth $573,000 after purchasing an additional 20,062 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Cantaloupe by 20.5% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 91,586 shares of the technology company's stock worth $973,000 after purchasing an additional 15,595 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.75% of the company's stock.

Cantaloupe Company Profile

Cantaloupe, Inc NASDAQ: CTLP, formerly known as USA Technologies, is a provider of cashless payment and point-of-sale solutions for the unattended retail market. The company develops and distributes IoT-enabled hardware and software that enable vending machines, kiosks, micro markets, laundry machines and other self-service devices to accept credit and debit cards, mobile wallets and contactless payments. Its ePort® terminals integrate with back-end systems to process transactions securely and comply with the latest EMV and PCI standards.

At the core of Cantaloupe’s offering is its cloud-based ePort Connect® platform, which facilitates real-time remote monitoring, device management and data analytics.

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