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Cantaloupe, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTLP) Receives Average Rating of "Hold" from Brokerages

Written by MarketBeat
April 21, 2026
Cantaloupe logo with Business Services background
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Key Points

  • Analysts have a consensus rating of "Hold" on Cantaloupe (8 analysts: 1 sell, 6 hold, 1 buy), with an average 1‑year price target of $12.60.
  • The company missed last quarter's estimates, reporting EPS $0.04 vs. $0.10 expected and revenue of $78.71M vs. $84.92M, while analysts forecast $0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.
  • Institutional ownership is high at 75.75%, with notable position increases including SG Americas (up 574.8% to ~2.07M shares) and additional buys by HSBC and Invesco.
  • MarketBeat previews top five stocks to own in May.

Shares of Cantaloupe, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTLP - Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of "Hold" from the eight analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $12.60.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CTLP. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Cantaloupe to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, February 21st. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Cantaloupe from a "hold (c)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research report on Monday, February 9th.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on CTLP

Cantaloupe Stock Performance

Shares of CTLP opened at $10.81 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.92. Cantaloupe has a twelve month low of $7.24 and a twelve month high of $11.16. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $10.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.61. The firm has a market cap of $796.91 million, a P/E ratio of 60.06 and a beta of 1.02.

Cantaloupe (NASDAQ:CTLP - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 6th. The technology company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.06). Cantaloupe had a net margin of 17.32% and a return on equity of 8.76%. The company had revenue of $78.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.92 million. On average, analysts forecast that Cantaloupe will post 0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Cantaloupe

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Cantaloupe by 574.8% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,071,355 shares of the technology company's stock worth $22,391,000 after purchasing an additional 1,764,412 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its position in shares of Cantaloupe by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 2,325,265 shares of the technology company's stock worth $24,648,000 after purchasing an additional 165,535 shares in the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd lifted its position in shares of Cantaloupe by 514.7% in the fourth quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 2,766 shares of the technology company's stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,316 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Cantaloupe by 59.2% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 53,945 shares of the technology company's stock worth $573,000 after purchasing an additional 20,062 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Cantaloupe by 20.5% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 91,586 shares of the technology company's stock worth $973,000 after purchasing an additional 15,595 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.75% of the company's stock.

Cantaloupe Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cantaloupe, Inc NASDAQ: CTLP, formerly known as USA Technologies, is a provider of cashless payment and point-of-sale solutions for the unattended retail market. The company develops and distributes IoT-enabled hardware and software that enable vending machines, kiosks, micro markets, laundry machines and other self-service devices to accept credit and debit cards, mobile wallets and contactless payments. Its ePort® terminals integrate with back-end systems to process transactions securely and comply with the latest EMV and PCI standards.

At the core of Cantaloupe’s offering is its cloud-based ePort Connect® platform, which facilitates real-time remote monitoring, device management and data analytics.

Recommended Stories

Analyst Recommendations for Cantaloupe (NASDAQ:CTLP)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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