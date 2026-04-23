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Cantaloupe (NASDAQ:USAT) Trading Down 0.2% - Time to Sell?

Written by MarketBeat
April 23, 2026
Cantaloupe logo with Manufacturing background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Cantaloupe (NASDAQ:USAT) shares dipped about 0.2% to $10.81 on Wednesday on heavy trading of 1,062,632 shares, roughly a 265% increase versus average volume.
  • The stock sits near its 50‑day ($10.55) and 200‑day ($10.61) moving averages, has a market cap of $768.36M, a negative PE of -22.52, and a beta of 2.25.
  • Cantaloupe provides cashless payment and IoT solutions for unattended retail and self‑service industries and rebranded from USA Technologies in mid‑2021.
  • MarketBeat previews the top five stocks to own by May 1st.

Cantaloupe Inc (NASDAQ:USAT - Get Free Report)'s share price traded down 0.2% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $10.7950 and last traded at $10.81. 1,062,632 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 265% from the average session volume of 291,261 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.83.

Cantaloupe Trading Down 0.2%

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $768.36 million, a PE ratio of -22.52 and a beta of 2.25.

Cantaloupe Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cantaloupe, Inc NASDAQ: USAT is a technology company specializing in cashless payment and Internet of Things (IoT) solutions for unattended retail and self-service industries. Formerly known as USA Technologies, the company rebranded to Cantaloupe in mid-2021 to reflect its broader focus on integrated hardware, software, and network services. Cantaloupe connects merchants, operators, and distributors through a unified platform designed to enhance payment flexibility, streamline operations, and deliver real-time data insights.

The company's core offerings include cashless payment terminals that accept credit/debit cards, mobile wallets, and contactless payment options.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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