Cantaloupe (NASDAQ:USAT) Trading Down 0.2% - Time to Sell?

Cantaloupe Inc (NASDAQ:USAT - Get Free Report)'s share price traded down 0.2% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $10.7950 and last traded at $10.81. 1,062,632 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 265% from the average session volume of 291,261 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.83.

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Cantaloupe Trading Down 0.2%

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $768.36 million, a PE ratio of -22.52 and a beta of 2.25.

Cantaloupe Company Profile

Cantaloupe, Inc NASDAQ: USAT is a technology company specializing in cashless payment and Internet of Things (IoT) solutions for unattended retail and self-service industries. Formerly known as USA Technologies, the company rebranded to Cantaloupe in mid-2021 to reflect its broader focus on integrated hardware, software, and network services. Cantaloupe connects merchants, operators, and distributors through a unified platform designed to enhance payment flexibility, streamline operations, and deliver real-time data insights.

The company's core offerings include cashless payment terminals that accept credit/debit cards, mobile wallets, and contactless payment options.

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