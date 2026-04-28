Cantor Equity Partners II Inc. (NASDAQ:CEPT) Short Interest Update

Cantor Equity Partners II Inc. (NASDAQ:CEPT - Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totaling 793,717 shares, an increase of 44.3% from the March 31st total of 550,237 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 525,993 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days. Approximately 2.6% of the company's shares are short sold.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Benchmark assumed coverage on Cantor Equity Partners II in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. They issued a "buy" rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (e)" rating on shares of Cantor Equity Partners II in a research report on Monday, December 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $16.00.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Cantor Equity Partners II

Cantor Equity Partners II Trading Up 0.0%

CEPT stock opened at $11.12 on Tuesday. Cantor Equity Partners II has a 12-month low of $10.32 and a 12-month high of $13.74. The business's 50-day moving average is $11.08 and its 200 day moving average is $11.35. The stock has a market cap of $340.17 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.53.

Cantor Equity Partners II (NASDAQ:CEPT - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, March 6th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.39 million during the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cantor Equity Partners II

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CEPT. Highbridge Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Cantor Equity Partners II during the fourth quarter worth about $14,885,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Cantor Equity Partners II in the second quarter valued at $7,682,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Cantor Equity Partners II by 57.4% during the 4th quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 1,763,546 shares of the company's stock worth $19,858,000 after purchasing an additional 642,845 shares during the period. Conversant Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cantor Equity Partners II during the 2nd quarter worth about $4,412,000. Finally, SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda purchased a new stake in Cantor Equity Partners II in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,434,000.

About Cantor Equity Partners II

Cantor Equity Partners II NASDAQ: CEPT is a closed-end management investment company that focuses on providing customized capital solutions to private, middle-market companies in the United States. Listed on the Nasdaq, CEPT seeks to deliver attractive risk-adjusted returns by investing across a spectrum of debt and equity instruments. Its portfolio may include senior secured loans, subordinated and mezzanine debt, preferred equity, and common equity, allowing it to tailor financing structures to meet the specific growth, acquisition or recapitalization needs of its portfolio companies.

As a business development company registered under the Investment Company Act of 1940, CEPT targets U.S.

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