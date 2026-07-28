Cantor Fitzgerald Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for NETSTREIT (NYSE:NTST) Stock

NETSTREIT (NYSE:NTST - Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by investment analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald from $24.00 to $25.00 in a report issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an "overweight" rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald's price target would suggest a potential upside of 14.39% from the company's previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on NTST. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on NETSTREIT from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of NETSTREIT from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of NETSTREIT from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on NETSTREIT from $22.25 to $23.50 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of NETSTREIT in a report on Monday, June 1st. They set a "buy" rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NETSTREIT has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $23.04.

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NETSTREIT Stock Performance

NYSE:NTST opened at $21.86 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 3.54 and a current ratio of 3.55. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.06. NETSTREIT has a fifty-two week low of $17.02 and a fifty-two week high of $22.47. The company has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a PE ratio of 145.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.82.

NETSTREIT (NYSE:NTST - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $61.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.41 million. NETSTREIT had a return on equity of 0.95% and a net margin of 6.35%.NETSTREIT has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.370-1.390 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that NETSTREIT will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at NETSTREIT

In other NETSTREIT news, CEO Mark Manheimer bought 5,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $19.19 per share, with a total value of $95,950.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer owned 415,260 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,968,839.40. The trade was a 1.22% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.66% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of NETSTREIT

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its position in NETSTREIT by 959.0% in the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,472 shares of the company's stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,333 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of NETSTREIT by 1,123.3% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,786 shares of the company's stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,640 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of NETSTREIT by 36.3% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,440 shares of the company's stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in NETSTREIT in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of NETSTREIT in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000.

About NETSTREIT

NetSTREIT Corp. is a real estate investment trust that specializes in the acquisition and management of single‐tenant, net lease retail properties across the United States. The company targets assets leased to investment‐grade or creditworthy tenants under long‐term, triple‐net leases, which generally shift property‐level expenses—such as taxes, insurance and maintenance—to the tenant. This business model is designed to generate predictable, stable income streams and to limit landlord responsibilities.

NetSTREIT’s portfolio encompasses a diversified mix of essential retail and service properties, including quick‐service restaurants, convenience stores, banks, automotive service centers and medical clinics.

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