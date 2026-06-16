Cantor Fitzgerald Has Lowered Expectations for Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) Stock Price

Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO - Get Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Cantor Fitzgerald from $8.00 to $5.00 in a report released on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an "overweight" rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald's price target suggests a potential upside of 53.37% from the stock's current price.

DOMO has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Stephens reduced their target price on Domo from $18.00 to $8.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 17th. DA Davidson reduced their target price on Domo from $10.00 to $6.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Weiss Ratings upgraded Domo from a "sell (e+)" rating to a "sell (d-)" rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Lake Street Capital reduced their target price on Domo from $13.00 to $7.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, TD Cowen downgraded Domo from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and set a $3.25 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Reduce" and a consensus target price of $5.25.

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Domo Stock Performance

Shares of DOMO stock opened at $3.26 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $147.19 million, a P/E ratio of -2.25 and a beta of 1.78. Domo has a fifty-two week low of $2.39 and a fifty-two week high of $18.49. The business's 50 day moving average price is $3.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.32.

Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 15th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.02). The business had revenue of $79.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.64 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.69) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Domo will post -1.43 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Domo

In related news, insider Rpd Fund Management Llc sold 39,034 shares of Domo stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.46, for a total value of $174,091.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 4,187,809 shares of the company's stock, valued at $18,677,628.14. The trade was a 0.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders sold a total of 1,350,626 shares of company stock valued at $3,785,484 over the last three months. Insiders own 13.25% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Domo

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DOMO. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Domo by 17.5% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 40,231 shares of the company's stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 5,985 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in Domo during the first quarter valued at $237,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Domo by 22.5% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 172,680 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,340,000 after purchasing an additional 31,740 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its position in Domo by 23.2% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 15,362 shares of the company's stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 2,889 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Domo by 9.6% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 54,308 shares of the company's stock valued at $759,000 after purchasing an additional 4,751 shares in the last quarter. 76.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Key Headlines Impacting Domo

Here are the key news stories impacting Domo this week:

About Domo

Domo, Inc NASDAQ: DOMO is a cloud-based software company that specializes in business intelligence and data analytics. The company's flagship product, the Domo Business Cloud, provides organizations with an end-to-end platform to integrate, visualize and analyze data from a wide array of sources. By unifying disparate data feeds into interactive dashboards and custom applications, Domo enables real-time insights that inform decision-making across all levels of an enterprise.

Founded in 2010 by Josh James, Domo is headquartered in American Fork, Utah, and operates offices across North America, Europe and Asia Pacific.

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