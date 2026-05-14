Cantor Fitzgerald Issues Positive Forecast for USA Rare Earth (NASDAQ:USAR) Stock Price

USA Rare Earth (NASDAQ:USAR - Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by Cantor Fitzgerald from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an "overweight" rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald's price target suggests a potential upside of 37.69% from the stock's current price.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on USA Rare Earth from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Roth Mkm set a $30.00 price objective on shares of USA Rare Earth in a report on Monday, April 20th. Northland Securities began coverage on USA Rare Earth in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of USA Rare Earth in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. They set a "buy" rating for the company. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of USA Rare Earth in a report on Friday, March 27th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, USA Rare Earth has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $35.40.

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Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on USAR

USA Rare Earth Trading Down 0.5%

Shares of USAR stock opened at $25.42 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.54 billion, a PE ratio of -8.47 and a beta of 2.38. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.36. USA Rare Earth has a twelve month low of $8.00 and a twelve month high of $43.98.

USA Rare Earth (NASDAQ:USAR - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $5.70 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that USA Rare Earth will post -0.76 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On USA Rare Earth

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ascentis Independent Advisors acquired a new stake in USA Rare Earth during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of USA Rare Earth by 217.5% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,092 shares of the company's stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,433 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in USA Rare Earth by 110.0% during the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,100 shares of the company's stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in USA Rare Earth in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of USA Rare Earth by 158.2% during the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 2,324 shares of the company's stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,424 shares during the last quarter.

Key Stories Impacting USA Rare Earth

Here are the key news stories impacting USA Rare Earth this week:

About USA Rare Earth

USA Rare Earth NASDAQ: USAR is a development-stage critical minerals company focused on advancing a fully integrated rare earth element (REE) and lithium project in the United States. Its flagship asset is the Round Top deposit in West Texas, a large, polymetallic concentration of light and heavy rare earth elements, lithium and other co-products. The company seeks to move this asset through resource delineation, pilot-scale processing and eventual commercial production to address growing domestic demand for secure REE supply chains.

In addition to exploration, USA Rare Earth is engineering an on-site separation facility that will utilize dry magnetic separation and hydrometallurgical flowsheets to produce mixed rare earth carbonates.

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