Cantor Fitzgerald Reaffirms "Neutral" Rating for Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS)

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS - Get Free Report)'s stock had its "neutral" rating reiterated by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald in a note issued to investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $194.00 price target on the health services provider's stock. Cantor Fitzgerald's price target points to a potential upside of 21.71% from the company's current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Weiss Ratings cut Universal Health Services from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Universal Health Services from $233.00 to $212.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Guggenheim cut their price objective on Universal Health Services from $211.00 to $195.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Raymond James Financial lowered Universal Health Services from an "outperform" rating to a "market perform" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their target price on Universal Health Services from $216.00 to $190.00 and set a "sector perform" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and twelve have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $213.00.

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Universal Health Services Stock Up 2.3%

UHS opened at $159.40 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $150.38 and a 200-day moving average of $179.11. Universal Health Services has a fifty-two week low of $140.08 and a fifty-two week high of $246.32. The company has a market capitalization of $9.65 billion, a PE ratio of 6.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The health services provider reported $5.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.94 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $4.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.58 billion. Universal Health Services had a net margin of 8.56% and a return on equity of 19.57%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $5.35 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Universal Health Services will post 23.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Universal Health Services

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Elyxium Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Universal Health Services during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Universal Health Services in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Founders Capital Management bought a new position in Universal Health Services in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in Universal Health Services by 503.1% in the 2nd quarter. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC now owns 193 shares of the health services provider's stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the period. Finally, CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC acquired a new position in shares of Universal Health Services during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. 86.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Key Headlines Impacting Universal Health Services

Here are the key news stories impacting Universal Health Services this week:

Positive Sentiment: UHS reported second-quarter adjusted earnings of $5.98 per share , above the $5.94 consensus estimate and up from $5.35 a year earlier. Revenue rose 8.3% year over year to $4.64 billion , exceeding expectations of $4.58 billion. UHS second-quarter financial results

UHS reported second-quarter adjusted earnings of , above the $5.94 consensus estimate and up from $5.35 a year earlier. Revenue rose 8.3% year over year to , exceeding expectations of $4.58 billion. Positive Sentiment: The quarterly performance reflected continued operating growth, with net income attributable to UHS increasing to $358.4 million from $353.2 million in the prior-year period. Universal Health Services announces financial results

The quarterly performance reflected continued operating growth, with net income attributable to UHS increasing to $358.4 million from $353.2 million in the prior-year period. Neutral Sentiment: Barclays lowered its price target for Universal Health Services to $168 from $179 and maintained an “equal weight” rating. The revised target still implies approximately 5.4% upside from the referenced $159.40 price, but the target cut signals more limited near-term expectations. Benzinga coverage

Barclays lowered its price target for to $168 from $179 and maintained an “equal weight” rating. The revised target still implies approximately 5.4% upside from the referenced $159.40 price, but the target cut signals more limited near-term expectations. Negative Sentiment: UHS revised its 2026 adjusted EPS guidance to $22.28-$23.65 , with the midpoint below the $23.44 analyst consensus. Revenue guidance of $18.5 billion-$18.8 billion was broadly consistent with expectations, making the earnings outlook the main concern. Reuters report on UHS forecast reduction

UHS revised its 2026 adjusted EPS guidance to , with the midpoint below the $23.44 analyst consensus. Revenue guidance of $18.5 billion-$18.8 billion was broadly consistent with expectations, making the earnings outlook the main concern. Negative Sentiment: Management cited changes and uncertainty involving Medicaid supplemental payment programs. Investors are concerned that reimbursement pressure could reduce hospital profitability, which helps explain the sharp decline in UHS shares in extended trading despite the quarterly beat. UHS sales and stock reaction

Universal Health Services Company Profile

Universal Health Services, Inc NYSE: UHS is one of the largest diversified health care management companies in the United States, offering a broad spectrum of services through its acute care hospital and behavioral health segments. The company operates general acute care hospitals, surgical hospitals and ambulatory centers, as well as inpatient and outpatient behavioral health facilities. Its network provides emergency and specialized medicine, diagnostic imaging, laboratory services, advanced surgical care and rehabilitation, complemented by a comprehensive array of behavioral services including psychiatric treatment, addiction programs and developmental disabilities care.

In the acute care segment, UHS's facilities deliver services ranging from emergency department treatment and intensive care to maternity care and outpatient surgery.

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