Cantor Fitzgerald Reaffirms Overweight Rating for EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME)

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME - Get Free Report)'s stock had its "overweight" rating reissued by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald in a research note issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. They presently have a $1,123.00 price target on the construction company's stock. Cantor Fitzgerald's price target would suggest a potential upside of 33.51% from the company's previous close.

EME has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Research cut shares of EMCOR Group from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of EMCOR Group in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $1,100.00 price target for the company. Wall Street Zen raised shares of EMCOR Group from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus set a $918.00 price target on shares of EMCOR Group in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a "buy (b)" rating on shares of EMCOR Group in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, EMCOR Group currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $871.25.

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EMCOR Group Trading Up 2.2%

EMCOR Group stock opened at $841.12 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $37.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.22 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $847.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $750.02. EMCOR Group has a 12-month low of $478.16 and a 12-month high of $951.96.

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The construction company reported $6.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.90 by $0.94. The business had revenue of $4.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $4.20 billion. EMCOR Group had a net margin of 7.54% and a return on equity of 35.19%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $5.41 EPS. EMCOR Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 28.250-29.750 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that EMCOR Group will post 29.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at EMCOR Group

In other EMCOR Group news, Director Steven Schwarzwaelder sold 5,602 shares of EMCOR Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $895.19, for a total value of $5,014,854.38. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 15,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,211,141.25. The trade was a 26.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director William P. Reid sold 2,000 shares of EMCOR Group stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $925.78, for a total transaction of $1,851,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 10,149 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,395,741.22. This represents a 16.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last three months, insiders have sold 9,077 shares of company stock valued at $8,155,191. Company insiders own 1.26% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of EMCOR Group

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in EMCOR Group by 17.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,332,636 shares of the construction company's stock worth $3,463,760,000 after purchasing an additional 798,975 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in EMCOR Group by 132,234.2% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 669,611 shares of the construction company's stock worth $409,661,000 after purchasing an additional 669,105 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in EMCOR Group during the fourth quarter worth about $389,702,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in EMCOR Group by 425.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 560,477 shares of the construction company's stock worth $342,894,000 after purchasing an additional 453,876 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in EMCOR Group by 34.5% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,276,966 shares of the construction company's stock worth $781,239,000 after purchasing an additional 327,606 shares in the last quarter. 92.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EMCOR Group Company Profile

EMCOR Group, Inc is a provider of mechanical and electrical construction, industrial and energy infrastructure, and facilities services to commercial, institutional and industrial clients. The company delivers a broad range of services that include design-build and traditional construction of mechanical, electrical and plumbing systems; ongoing facilities maintenance and operations; and specialized industrial services for sectors such as manufacturing, data centers, healthcare and utilities.

EMCOR's service offerings encompass HVAC, plumbing, electrical installation and maintenance, fire protection, building automation and controls, commissioning, testing and balancing, and energy management solutions.

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