Cantor Fitzgerald Reiterates "Overweight" Rating for Oracle (NYSE:ORCL)

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL - Get Free Report)'s stock had its "overweight" rating restated by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $284.00 price objective on the enterprise software provider's stock. Cantor Fitzgerald's price target points to a potential upside of 59.36% from the company's current price.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on ORCL. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their target price on Oracle from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a "sector perform" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $325.00 target price on Oracle in a research note on Thursday. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Oracle from $235.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Monday. DA Davidson raised their target price on Oracle from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Scotiabank restated an "overweight" rating on shares of Oracle in a research note on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have assigned a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $267.68.

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Oracle Stock Down 11.5%

Shares of ORCL stock traded down $23.05 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $178.21. 24,613,913 shares of the company's stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,996,270. The stock's 50 day moving average is $183.16 and its 200-day moving average is $177.98. The company has a market cap of $512.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66. Oracle has a fifty-two week low of $134.57 and a fifty-two week high of $345.72.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 10th. The enterprise software provider reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $19.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.10 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 62.70% and a net margin of 25.30%.The business's quarterly revenue was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.70 earnings per share. Oracle has set its Q1 2027 guidance at 1.720-1.760 EPS and its FY 2027 guidance at 8.050-8.050 EPS. Analysts predict that Oracle will post 6.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Oracle news, EVP Stuart Levey sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.19, for a total transaction of $2,642,850.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 3,429 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $604,155.51. This trade represents a 81.39% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Corporate insiders own 40.90% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Oracle

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. HFM Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Oracle by 290.9% during the 4th quarter. HFM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 129 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Basepoint Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Osbon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Joseph Group Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. 42.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

More Oracle News

Here are the key news stories impacting Oracle this week:

Positive Sentiment: Oracle posted a strong fiscal Q4 beat, with earnings and revenue topping estimates and cloud infrastructure revenue surging 93% year over year, showing demand for its AI cloud services is still very strong.

Oracle posted a strong fiscal Q4 beat, with earnings and revenue topping estimates and cloud infrastructure revenue surging 93% year over year, showing demand for its AI cloud services is still very strong. Positive Sentiment: The company raised its FY2027 and Q1 2027 guidance and reported record remaining performance obligations of $638 billion, which supports a large future revenue pipeline.

The company raised its FY2027 and Q1 2027 guidance and reported record remaining performance obligations of $638 billion, which supports a large future revenue pipeline. Positive Sentiment: Oracle also declared a quarterly dividend of $0.50 per share, reinforcing shareholder returns.

Oracle also declared a quarterly dividend of $0.50 per share, reinforcing shareholder returns. Positive Sentiment: Several analysts responded positively, with Piper Sandler and BMO Capital Markets raising price targets and maintaining bullish ratings after the earnings release.

Several analysts responded positively, with Piper Sandler and BMO Capital Markets raising price targets and maintaining bullish ratings after the earnings release. Neutral Sentiment: Oracle won a $396 million U.S. government HR software contract, adding another long-term customer relationship and expanding its federal footprint. Oracle HR Cloud Deal Signals Growing Government Role And Valuation Debate

Oracle won a $396 million U.S. government HR software contract, adding another long-term customer relationship and expanding its federal footprint. Negative Sentiment: Investors are worried that Oracle’s AI buildout is becoming too expensive after the company said it may raise about $40 billion more in financing and that capex could reach as high as $95 billion in fiscal 2027.

Investors are worried that Oracle’s AI buildout is becoming too expensive after the company said it may raise about $40 billion more in financing and that capex could reach as high as $95 billion in fiscal 2027. Negative Sentiment: Margins are expected to come under pressure as Oracle ramps spending, fueling concerns about leverage, free cash flow, and dilution risk despite the strong backlog.

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation is a multinational technology company that develops and sells database software, cloud engineered systems, enterprise software applications and related services. The company is widely known for its flagship Oracle Database and a portfolio of enterprise-grade software products that support data management, application development, analytics and middleware. Over recent years Oracle has expanded its focus to include cloud infrastructure and cloud applications, positioning itself as a provider of both platform and software-as-a-service solutions for large organizations.

Oracle's product and service offerings include Oracle Database and the Autonomous Database, Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI), enterprise resource planning (ERP), human capital management (HCM) and supply chain management (SCM) cloud applications (often grouped under Oracle Fusion Cloud Applications), middleware such as WebLogic, and developer technologies including Java and MySQL.

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