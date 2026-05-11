Cantor Fitzgerald Reiterates Overweight Rating for Strategy (NASDAQ:MSTR)

Strategy (NASDAQ:MSTR - Get Free Report)'s stock had its "overweight" rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald in a report released on Monday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $212.00 price target on the software maker's stock. Cantor Fitzgerald's price target suggests a potential upside of 13.01% from the company's current price.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Texas Capital raised Strategy to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group set a $224.00 price target on Strategy and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday. Wall Street Zen lowered Strategy from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research report on Sunday, February 8th. Mizuho set a $320.00 price objective on Strategy and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 17th. Finally, BTIG Research reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $350.00 target price (up from $250.00) on shares of Strategy in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $321.86.

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Strategy Stock Performance

Strategy stock opened at $187.59 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 6.05 and a quick ratio of 5.62. Strategy has a 12 month low of $104.17 and a 12 month high of $457.22. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $144.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $168.13. The company has a market cap of $62.61 billion, a PE ratio of -4.67 and a beta of 3.59.

Strategy (NASDAQ:MSTR - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The software maker reported ($38.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.86) by ($37.39). Strategy had a negative return on equity of 26.97% and a negative net margin of 2,482.01%.The business had revenue of $124.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.75 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($16.49) EPS. Strategy's revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Strategy will post 136.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Strategy

In other news, Director Jarrod M. Patten sold 2,250 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.84, for a total transaction of $391,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 28,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,867,520. The trade was a 7.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 25,452 shares of company stock worth $3,708,002 over the last quarter. Insiders own 8.46% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of Strategy

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of Strategy by 37.3% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 20,614,868 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $3,132,460,000 after purchasing an additional 5,600,573 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Strategy by 21.0% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,062,886 shares of the software maker's stock worth $3,656,356,000 after purchasing an additional 4,178,611 shares during the period. Amundi grew its position in Strategy by 373.7% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 4,790,702 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $727,947,000 after buying an additional 3,779,340 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Strategy in the 4th quarter valued at about $536,140,000. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in Strategy by 66.7% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 7,008,535 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $1,064,963,000 after buying an additional 2,803,277 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.84% of the company's stock.

More Strategy News

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Strategy Company Profile

Strategy, formerly known as MicroStrategy, Incorporated NASDAQ: MSTR is a global provider of enterprise analytics and mobility software. The company’s flagship platform offers business intelligence, data discovery, and advanced visualizations that enable organizations to analyze large volumes of data and deliver actionable insights. In addition to traditional on-premises deployments, Strategy provides a range of cloud-based services and managed offerings that allow customers to leverage the power of its analytics tools without managing complex infrastructure.

Founded in 1989 by Michael J.

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