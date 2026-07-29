Capital Clean Energy Carriers' (CCEC) "Buy" Rating Reaffirmed at BTIG Research

Capital Clean Energy Carriers (NASDAQ:CCEC - Get Free Report)'s stock had its "buy" rating reaffirmed by BTIG Research in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $25.00 target price on the stock. BTIG Research's target price indicates a potential upside of 14.34% from the company's current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded Capital Clean Energy Carriers to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, June 13th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Capital Clean Energy Carriers from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Capital Clean Energy Carriers from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded Capital Clean Energy Carriers from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $24.75.

Get CCEC alerts: Sign Up

Get Our Latest Analysis on CCEC

Capital Clean Energy Carriers Stock Down 3.5%

NASDAQ CCEC traded down $0.80 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $21.86. The stock had a trading volume of 8,726 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,688. The company has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of 11.57 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.39. The company's 50-day moving average price is $21.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.24. Capital Clean Energy Carriers has a 12 month low of $16.77 and a 12 month high of $24.25.

Capital Clean Energy Carriers (NASDAQ:CCEC - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.18. Capital Clean Energy Carriers had a net margin of 28.02% and a return on equity of 6.73%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Capital Clean Energy Carriers will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Capital Clean Energy Carriers

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Capital Clean Energy Carriers by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 26,543 shares of the company's stock worth $547,000 after buying an additional 651 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Capital Clean Energy Carriers by 10.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,702 shares of the company's stock worth $414,000 after purchasing an additional 1,621 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Capital Clean Energy Carriers during the second quarter worth about $127,000. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its holdings in Capital Clean Energy Carriers by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 143,204 shares of the company's stock valued at $3,224,000 after purchasing an additional 12,097 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Capital Clean Energy Carriers in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $382,000.

About Capital Clean Energy Carriers

Capital Clean Energy Carriers Corp., a shipping company, provides marine transportation services in Greece. The company's vessels provide a range of cargoes, including liquefied natural gas, containerized goods, and cargo under short-term voyage charters, and medium to long-term time charters. It owns vessels, including Neo-Panamax container vessels, Panamax container vessels, cape-size bulk carrier, and LNG carriers. In addition, the company produces and distributes oil and natural gas, including biofuels, motor oil, lubricants, petrol, crudes, liquefied natural gas, marine fuels, natural gas liquids, and petrochemicals.

Featured Articles

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Capital Clean Energy Carriers, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Capital Clean Energy Carriers wasn't on the list.

While Capital Clean Energy Carriers currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here