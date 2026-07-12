Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) Given Consensus Recommendation of "Moderate Buy" by Brokerages

Shares of Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of "Moderate Buy" from the twenty-four analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $258.4091.

Several brokerages have issued reports on COF. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $300.00 to $260.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $213.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Argus lowered their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $270.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Capital One Financial in a research note on Monday, June 29th. They set an "overweight" rating and a $254.00 price objective for the company.

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Capital One Financial Price Performance

Shares of NYSE COF traded up $1.32 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $201.42. The stock had a trading volume of 2,380,007 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,430,346. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $191.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $203.40. The company has a market capitalization of $125.34 billion, a PE ratio of 70.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.02. Capital One Financial has a 1 year low of $174.24 and a 1 year high of $259.64.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $4.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.08 by ($0.66). Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 10.59% and a net margin of 4.29%.The firm had revenue of $15.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $15.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.06 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 52.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Capital One Financial will post 19.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Capital One Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 19th were given a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 19th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.6%. Capital One Financial's dividend payout ratio is 112.28%.

Insider Activity at Capital One Financial

In related news, General Counsel Matthew W. Cooper sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.00, for a total value of $728,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel owned 90,194 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $18,760,352. This trade represents a 3.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Celia Karam sold 1,749 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.58, for a total value of $336,822.42. Following the transaction, the insider owned 61,579 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,858,883.82. The trade was a 2.76% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 8,749 shares of company stock valued at $1,708,577. Insiders own 0.78% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of COF. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Capital One Financial by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 56,897,238 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $13,789,615,000 after purchasing an additional 360,071 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 12,476,462 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $3,023,795,000 after buying an additional 638,158 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,677,981 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $2,103,196,000 after buying an additional 323,350 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,089,803,000. Finally, Davis Selected Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 8,614,766 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $2,087,878,000 after buying an additional 234,649 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.84% of the company's stock.

Capital One Financial Company Profile

Capital One Financial Corporation NYSE: COF is a diversified bank holding company headquartered in McLean, Virginia. The company's core businesses include credit card lending, consumer and commercial banking, and auto finance. Capital One issues a wide range of credit card products for consumers and small businesses, and it operates deposit and digital banking services aimed at retail customers and small to midsize enterprises.

Products and services include credit and charge cards, checking and savings accounts (including the online-focused Capital One 360 platform), auto loans, and commercial lending solutions.

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