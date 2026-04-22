Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) Earns Buy Rating from BTIG Research

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF)'s stock had its "buy" rating reiterated by stock analysts at BTIG Research in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $224.00 price target on the financial services provider's stock. BTIG Research's price objective would suggest a potential upside of 10.41% from the stock's current price.

COF has been the subject of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Capital One Financial from a "neutral" rating to an "overweight" rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $256.00 to $213.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Capital One Financial from $300.00 to $273.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. TD Cowen dropped their price target on Capital One Financial from $290.00 to $260.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Capital One Financial from $290.00 to $275.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 26th. Finally, HSBC lowered their target price on Capital One Financial from $234.00 to $226.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Capital One Financial has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $259.30.

Get Capital One Financial alerts: Sign Up

Get Our Latest Research Report on COF

Capital One Financial Trading Down 1.4%

COF stock opened at $202.89 on Wednesday. Capital One Financial has a 1-year low of $167.00 and a 1-year high of $259.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company has a market capitalization of $126.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.54, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $192.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $214.27.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $4.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.08 by ($0.66). Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 10.68% and a net margin of 3.54%.The business had revenue of $15.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.06 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 52.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Capital One Financial will post 19.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Jason P. Hanson sold 3,729 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total transaction of $764,445.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 40,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,247,150. This represents a 8.48% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Celia Karam sold 1,099 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.61, for a total value of $203,985.39. Following the sale, the insider owned 63,323 shares in the company, valued at $11,753,382.03. The trade was a 1.71% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 50,047 shares of company stock worth $9,742,217. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Capital One Financial

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of COF. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in Capital One Financial by 330.1% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 13,587 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $2,423,000 after buying an additional 10,428 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Capital One Financial by 44.3% during the 1st quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 8,968 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $1,608,000 after buying an additional 2,753 shares during the period. Sivia Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Capital One Financial by 118.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,300 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $702,000 after buying an additional 1,788 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in Capital One Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at $218,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Capital One Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,086,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.84% of the company's stock.

Capital One Financial News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Capital One Financial this week:

Positive Sentiment: Bank of America (Mihir Bhatia) reaffirmed a Buy on COF, citing improving credit trends, cost discipline, and long‑term upside from the Discover and Brex integrations. Buy Rating Reaffirmed

Bank of America (Mihir Bhatia) reaffirmed a Buy on COF, citing improving credit trends, cost discipline, and long‑term upside from the Discover and Brex integrations. Positive Sentiment: Wall Street coverage remains skewed to Buy/Overweight with a median price target well above the current level (QuiverQuant summarizes multiple recent targets and bullish analyst coverage). Analyst Targets & Coverage

Wall Street coverage remains skewed to Buy/Overweight with a median price target well above the current level (QuiverQuant summarizes multiple recent targets and bullish analyst coverage). Neutral Sentiment: Capital One reported GAAP net income of $2.2B and adjusted EPS of $4.42 for Q1; the press release gives management’s baseline results and commentary. Company Press Release

Capital One reported GAAP net income of $2.2B and adjusted EPS of $4.42 for Q1; the press release gives management’s baseline results and commentary. Neutral Sentiment: Full earnings call transcript is available for investors seeking management’s color on loss reserves, spending trends, and tech/AI investments. Earnings Call Transcript

Full earnings call transcript is available for investors seeking management’s color on loss reserves, spending trends, and tech/AI investments. Negative Sentiment: Capital One increased provisions for credit losses sharply — MarketWatch notes a ~72% year‑over‑year jump — bringing credit costs back into focus for investors. Provision Increase

Capital One increased provisions for credit losses sharply — MarketWatch notes a ~72% year‑over‑year jump — bringing credit costs back into focus for investors. Negative Sentiment: Q1 revenue and adjusted EPS missed consensus (adjusted EPS $4.42 vs. Street ~$5.08; revenue ~$15.2B below estimates), a primary driver of the negative market reaction. Earnings Miss Coverage

Q1 revenue and adjusted EPS missed consensus (adjusted EPS $4.42 vs. Street ~$5.08; revenue ~$15.2B below estimates), a primary driver of the negative market reaction. Negative Sentiment: Traders sold on the earnings miss and renewed focus on credit costs — market reports show an immediate stock drop after the release. Stock Reaction

Capital One Financial Company Profile

Capital One Financial Corporation NYSE: COF is a diversified bank holding company headquartered in McLean, Virginia. The company's core businesses include credit card lending, consumer and commercial banking, and auto finance. Capital One issues a wide range of credit card products for consumers and small businesses, and it operates deposit and digital banking services aimed at retail customers and small to midsize enterprises.

Products and services include credit and charge cards, checking and savings accounts (including the online-focused Capital One 360 platform), auto loans, and commercial lending solutions.

Read More

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Capital One Financial, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Capital One Financial wasn't on the list.

While Capital One Financial currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here