Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) Given New $245.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) had its price target hoisted by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $215.00 to $245.00 in a research note issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an "overweight" rating on the financial services provider's stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.'s price target would suggest a potential upside of 21.63% from the company's previous close.

A number of other analysts have also commented on COF. Rothschild & Co Redburn decreased their price objective on Capital One Financial from $290.00 to $275.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Barclays set a $242.00 target price on shares of Capital One Financial in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Bank of America cut their price target on Capital One Financial from $234.00 to $231.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a "buy" rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of Capital One Financial in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Capital One Financial from $300.00 to $273.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Twenty equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Capital One Financial presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $259.91.

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Capital One Financial Stock Down 0.0%

Capital One Financial stock opened at $201.42 on Monday. Capital One Financial has a fifty-two week low of $174.24 and a fifty-two week high of $259.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $125.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.02. The stock's fifty day moving average is $191.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $203.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $4.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.08 by ($0.66). Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 10.59% and a net margin of 4.29%.The business had revenue of $15.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $15.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.06 earnings per share. Capital One Financial's quarterly revenue was up 52.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Capital One Financial will post 19.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Capital One Financial

In other news, General Counsel Matthew W. Cooper sold 3,500 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.00, for a total value of $728,000.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel directly owned 90,194 shares of the company's stock, valued at $18,760,352. The trade was a 3.74% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Celia Karam sold 1,749 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.58, for a total value of $336,822.42. Following the sale, the insider owned 61,579 shares of the company's stock, valued at $11,858,883.82. The trade was a 2.76% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold a total of 8,749 shares of company stock worth $1,708,577 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd increased its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 16.4% during the third quarter. Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd now owns 104,192 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $22,149,000 after acquiring an additional 14,700 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Trust Services Inc. purchased a new position in Capital One Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,303,000. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in Capital One Financial by 18.1% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 353,767 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $85,739,000 after purchasing an additional 54,263 shares in the last quarter. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Capital One Financial by 958.9% during the 4th quarter. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. now owns 36,192 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $8,771,000 after purchasing an additional 32,774 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in Capital One Financial by 239.5% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 265,062 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $64,654,000 after purchasing an additional 186,988 shares during the last quarter. 89.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Capital One Financial

Capital One Financial Corporation NYSE: COF is a diversified bank holding company headquartered in McLean, Virginia. The company's core businesses include credit card lending, consumer and commercial banking, and auto finance. Capital One issues a wide range of credit card products for consumers and small businesses, and it operates deposit and digital banking services aimed at retail customers and small to midsize enterprises.

Products and services include credit and charge cards, checking and savings accounts (including the online-focused Capital One 360 platform), auto loans, and commercial lending solutions.

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