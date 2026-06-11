Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) Hits New 12-Month Low - Should You Sell?

Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF)'s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $174.24 and last traded at $175.1110, with a volume of 545013 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $177.63.

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Key Stories Impacting Capital One Financial

Here are the key news stories impacting Capital One Financial this week:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Argus cut their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Capital One Financial in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Rothschild & Co Redburn cut their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $290.00 to $275.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $275.00 to $255.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $300.00 to $273.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $258.75.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on COF

Capital One Financial Trading Up 1.2%

The stock has a market capitalization of $111.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.03. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $189.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $207.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $4.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.08 by ($0.66). The firm had revenue of $15.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.68 billion. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 4.29% and a return on equity of 10.59%. The business's revenue was up 52.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.06 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Capital One Financial Corporation will post 19.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Capital One Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 19th were paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 19th. Capital One Financial's dividend payout ratio is 112.28%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Celia Karam sold 1,749 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.58, for a total value of $336,822.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 61,579 shares of the company's stock, valued at $11,858,883.82. This represents a 2.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Lia Dean sold 1,692 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.61, for a total transaction of $314,052.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 65,454 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $12,148,916.94. The trade was a 2.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 8,040 shares of company stock valued at $1,498,615. Insiders own 0.78% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Capital One Financial

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Capital One Financial by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 56,897,238 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $13,789,615,000 after buying an additional 360,071 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in Capital One Financial by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 12,476,462 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $3,023,795,000 after buying an additional 638,158 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Capital One Financial by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,677,981 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $2,103,196,000 after buying an additional 323,350 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Capital One Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $2,089,803,000. Finally, Davis Selected Advisers raised its stake in Capital One Financial by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 8,614,766 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $2,087,878,000 after buying an additional 234,649 shares in the last quarter. 89.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Capital One Financial Company Profile

Capital One Financial Corporation NYSE: COF is a diversified bank holding company headquartered in McLean, Virginia. The company's core businesses include credit card lending, consumer and commercial banking, and auto finance. Capital One issues a wide range of credit card products for consumers and small businesses, and it operates deposit and digital banking services aimed at retail customers and small to midsize enterprises.

Products and services include credit and charge cards, checking and savings accounts (including the online-focused Capital One 360 platform), auto loans, and commercial lending solutions.

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