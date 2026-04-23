Capital Power (TSE:CPX) Upgraded at Desjardins

Capital Power (TSE:CPX - Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at Desjardins from a "buy" rating to a "top pick" rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday,BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a C$82.00 target price on the stock. Desjardins' price target would indicate a potential upside of 24.28% from the company's previous close.

Separately, Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce lifted their price objective on shares of Capital Power from C$81.00 to C$82.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average target price of C$76.56.

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Capital Power Stock Performance

Shares of Capital Power stock traded up C$0.85 during trading on Thursday, hitting C$65.98. 257,052 shares of the company's stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 726,280. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 141.73, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.94. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$64.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$63.61. Capital Power has a 52-week low of C$48.84 and a 52-week high of C$73.80. The stock has a market capitalization of C$10.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.98, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.49.

Capital Power (TSE:CPX - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The company reported C($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Capital Power had a return on equity of 3.30% and a net margin of 4.82%.The business had revenue of C$1.06 billion for the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that Capital Power will post 2.8197088 EPS for the current year.

About Capital Power

Capital Power TSX: CPX is a growth-oriented power producer with approximately 12 GW of power generation at 32 facilities, plus battery energy storage across North America. We prioritize safely delivering reliable and affordable power communities can depend on, building lower-carbon power systems, and creating balanced solutions for our energy future.

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