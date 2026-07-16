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Capital Southwest (NASDAQ:CSWC) Issues Q1 2027 Earnings Guidance

Written by MarketBeat
July 16, 2026
Capital Southwest logo with Finance background
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Key Points

  • Capital Southwest raised its Q1 2027 EPS guidance to $0.580-$0.590, which is above the consensus estimate of $0.540.
  • The stock traded up to $24.21 on Thursday, near its 1-year high of $24.43, as trading volume ran above average.
  • The company also declared a monthly dividend of $0.1934 per share, payable Sept. 30, implying a 9.6% annualized yield.
  • Five stocks we like better than Capital Southwest.

Capital Southwest (NASDAQ:CSWC - Get Free Report) updated its first quarter 2027 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.580-0.590 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 0.540. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Capital Southwest Stock Performance

NASDAQ CSWC traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $24.21. The company had a trading volume of 849,434 shares, compared to its average volume of 662,668. The company has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of 12.74 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 0.11. Capital Southwest has a 1-year low of $19.37 and a 1-year high of $24.43. The business has a 50 day moving average of $23.42 and a 200-day moving average of $23.02.

Capital Southwest Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.1934 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 15th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.6%. Capital Southwest's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 122.11%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have issued reports on CSWC shares. B. Riley Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Capital Southwest from $24.00 to $24.50 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Weiss Ratings restated a "buy (b-)" rating on shares of Capital Southwest in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $23.20.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Capital Southwest

Institutional Trading of Capital Southwest

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in Capital Southwest by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 27,461 shares of the asset manager's stock worth $608,000 after acquiring an additional 1,914 shares during the period. Atom Investors LP acquired a new stake in Capital Southwest in the fourth quarter valued at $1,458,000. Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its holdings in Capital Southwest by 168.1% in the fourth quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 88,378 shares of the asset manager's stock valued at $1,958,000 after acquiring an additional 55,416 shares during the period. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Capital Southwest during the 4th quarter worth $2,165,000. Finally, CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co boosted its position in shares of Capital Southwest by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 71,781 shares of the asset manager's stock worth $1,591,000 after purchasing an additional 2,837 shares in the last quarter. 23.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Capital Southwest

(Get Free Report)

Capital Southwest NASDAQ: CSWC is a publicly traded investment firm structured as a business development company (BDC) that provides customized financing solutions to middle-market companies across the United States. The firm offers a spectrum of debt and equity capital, including senior secured loans, mezzanine debt, and both preferred and common equity investments. By partnering with corporate management teams, Capital Southwest seeks to support growth initiatives, recapitalizations, acquisitions, and ownership transitions.

Founded in 1961 and headquartered in Dallas, Texas, Capital Southwest has cultivated a track record of long-term partnerships with privately held businesses and select public companies.

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Earnings History and Estimates for Capital Southwest (NASDAQ:CSWC)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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