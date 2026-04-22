Capitol Federal Financial (CFFN) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Capitol Federal Financial (NASDAQ:CFFN - Get Free Report) is anticipated to announce its Q2 2026 results before the market opens on Wednesday, April 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.16 per share and revenue of $56.9720 million for the quarter. Investors may review the information on the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning report for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, April 29, 2026 at 8:00 AM ET.

Capitol Federal Financial (NASDAQ:CFFN - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The savings and loans company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.01. Capitol Federal Financial had a return on equity of 6.99% and a net margin of 16.98%.The company had revenue of $56.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $56.02 million. On average, analysts expect Capitol Federal Financial to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Capitol Federal Financial Stock Down 2.2%

Shares of NASDAQ CFFN opened at $7.55 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. Capitol Federal Financial has a 52 week low of $5.18 and a 52 week high of $7.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $980.32 million, a P/E ratio of 13.48 and a beta of 0.67. The stock's fifty day moving average is $7.31 and its 200 day moving average is $6.90.

Capitol Federal Financial Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 20th. Investors of record on Friday, February 6th were given a $0.085 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 6th. This is an increase from Capitol Federal Financial's previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.5%. Capitol Federal Financial's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.71%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its position in Capitol Federal Financial by 474.6% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 5,763 shares of the savings and loans company's stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 4,760 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Capitol Federal Financial by 180.5% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,501 shares of the savings and loans company's stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 5,470 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new position in Capitol Federal Financial in the first quarter valued at about $59,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in Capitol Federal Financial in the second quarter valued at about $64,000. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Capitol Federal Financial in the third quarter valued at about $71,000. Institutional investors own 88.51% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently commented on CFFN shares. Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Capitol Federal Financial in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on Capitol Federal Financial from $6.50 to $7.50 and gave the stock a "market perform" rating in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $7.25.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Capitol Federal Financial

Capitol Federal Financial Company Profile

Capitol Federal Financial, Inc is a bank holding company headquartered in Kansas City, Missouri. Through its principal subsidiary, Capitol Federal Savings Bank, the company provides a range of retail and commercial banking products and services. These offerings include checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposit, home equity lines of credit and other consumer loan products. In addition, Capitol Federal Financial operates an active mortgage origination business, making residential mortgage loans both for its own portfolio and for sale in the secondary market.

Established in 1893, Capitol Federal has grown into one of the nation's largest mutual savings banks, emphasizing long-term customer relationships and conservative credit practices.

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