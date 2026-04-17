Capitol Federal Financial (NASDAQ:CFFN) Hits New 1-Year High - Should You Buy?

Capitol Federal Financial (NASDAQ:CFFN - Get Free Report)'s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $7.85 and last traded at $7.8250, with a volume of 440626 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.55.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CFFN. Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Capitol Federal Financial in a report on Friday, March 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on shares of Capitol Federal Financial from $6.50 to $7.50 and gave the stock a "market perform" rating in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Capitol Federal Financial has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $7.25.

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Capitol Federal Financial Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The stock has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.77 and a beta of 0.67. The firm's fifty day moving average price is $7.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.86.

Capitol Federal Financial (NASDAQ:CFFN - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The savings and loans company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $56.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $56.02 million. Capitol Federal Financial had a net margin of 16.98% and a return on equity of 6.99%. Analysts forecast that Capitol Federal Financial will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Capitol Federal Financial Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 20th. Investors of record on Friday, February 6th were issued a $0.085 dividend. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.4%. This is an increase from Capitol Federal Financial's previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 6th. Capitol Federal Financial's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.71%.

Institutional Trading of Capitol Federal Financial

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CreativeOne Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Capitol Federal Financial by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 15,479 shares of the savings and loans company's stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 1,623 shares in the last quarter. Triune Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Capitol Federal Financial by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Triune Financial Partners LLC now owns 26,324 shares of the savings and loans company's stock valued at $192,000 after acquiring an additional 1,739 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Capitol Federal Financial by 72.0% in the third quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 4,926 shares of the savings and loans company's stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 2,062 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Capitol Federal Financial by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 123,996 shares of the savings and loans company's stock valued at $844,000 after acquiring an additional 2,345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in Capitol Federal Financial by 23.7% in the third quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 13,884 shares of the savings and loans company's stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 2,664 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.51% of the company's stock.

About Capitol Federal Financial

Capitol Federal Financial, Inc is a bank holding company headquartered in Kansas City, Missouri. Through its principal subsidiary, Capitol Federal Savings Bank, the company provides a range of retail and commercial banking products and services. These offerings include checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposit, home equity lines of credit and other consumer loan products. In addition, Capitol Federal Financial operates an active mortgage origination business, making residential mortgage loans both for its own portfolio and for sale in the secondary market.

Established in 1893, Capitol Federal has grown into one of the nation's largest mutual savings banks, emphasizing long-term customer relationships and conservative credit practices.

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