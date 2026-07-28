Capitol Federal Financial (NASDAQ:CFFN) Sets New 1-Year High - Here's Why

Capitol Federal Financial (NASDAQ:CFFN - Get Free Report)'s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $8.84 and last traded at $8.7850, with a volume of 440334 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $8.64.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CFFN. New Street Research set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Capitol Federal Financial in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Capitol Federal Financial from $8.00 to $8.50 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Weiss Ratings upgraded Capitol Federal Financial from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Benchmark assumed coverage on Capitol Federal Financial in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. They set a "buy" rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Capitol Federal Financial has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $9.00.

Get Our Latest Report on Capitol Federal Financial

Capitol Federal Financial Trading Up 1.4%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.66 and a beta of 0.68. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.63.

Capitol Federal Financial (NASDAQ:CFFN - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The savings and loans company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $57.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.97 million. Capitol Federal Financial had a return on equity of 7.46% and a net margin of 17.80%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Capitol Federal Financial by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,690,697 shares of the savings and loans company's stock worth $86,424,000 after purchasing an additional 442,592 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Capitol Federal Financial by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,790,130 shares of the savings and loans company's stock valued at $48,413,000 after buying an additional 263,238 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Capitol Federal Financial by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,840,400 shares of the savings and loans company's stock valued at $26,153,000 after buying an additional 447,342 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Capitol Federal Financial by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,264,146 shares of the savings and loans company's stock valued at $23,273,000 after buying an additional 309,342 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Capitol Federal Financial by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,421,712 shares of the savings and loans company's stock valued at $15,378,000 after buying an additional 110,022 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.51% of the company's stock.

About Capitol Federal Financial

Capitol Federal Financial, Inc is a bank holding company headquartered in Kansas City, Missouri. Through its principal subsidiary, Capitol Federal Savings Bank, the company provides a range of retail and commercial banking products and services. These offerings include checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposit, home equity lines of credit and other consumer loan products. In addition, Capitol Federal Financial operates an active mortgage origination business, making residential mortgage loans both for its own portfolio and for sale in the secondary market.

Established in 1893, Capitol Federal has grown into one of the nation's largest mutual savings banks, emphasizing long-term customer relationships and conservative credit practices.

Further Reading

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