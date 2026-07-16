Capitol Federal Financial (NASDAQ:CFFN) Sets New 12-Month High - Should You Buy?

Shares of Capitol Federal Financial (NASDAQ:CFFN - Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $8.74 and last traded at $8.7550, with a volume of 37496 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $8.65.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. New Street Research set a $10.00 target price on Capitol Federal Financial in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Benchmark assumed coverage on Capitol Federal Financial in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Capitol Federal Financial from $8.00 to $8.50 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Weiss Ratings upgraded Capitol Federal Financial from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Capitol Federal Financial has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $9.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on CFFN

Capitol Federal Financial Price Performance

The stock's 50-day moving average is $8.06 and its 200 day moving average is $7.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of 14.66 and a beta of 0.68.

Capitol Federal Financial (NASDAQ:CFFN - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The savings and loans company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.01). Capitol Federal Financial had a net margin of 17.80% and a return on equity of 7.46%. The company had revenue of $57.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $56.97 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Capitol Federal Financial will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Capitol Federal Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 1st were given a dividend of $0.085 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 1st. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.9%. Capitol Federal Financial's payout ratio is 56.67%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CFFN. CreativeOne Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Capitol Federal Financial by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 15,479 shares of the savings and loans company's stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,623 shares during the period. Triune Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Capitol Federal Financial by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Triune Financial Partners LLC now owns 26,324 shares of the savings and loans company's stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 1,739 shares during the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Capitol Federal Financial by 1.7% during the first quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 113,184 shares of the savings and loans company's stock worth $807,000 after purchasing an additional 1,894 shares during the period. Midwest Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Capitol Federal Financial by 9.9% during the first quarter. Midwest Trust Co now owns 21,539 shares of the savings and loans company's stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 1,936 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in Capitol Federal Financial by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 33,060 shares of the savings and loans company's stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 1,952 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.51% of the company's stock.

About Capitol Federal Financial

Capitol Federal Financial, Inc is a bank holding company headquartered in Kansas City, Missouri. Through its principal subsidiary, Capitol Federal Savings Bank, the company provides a range of retail and commercial banking products and services. These offerings include checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposit, home equity lines of credit and other consumer loan products. In addition, Capitol Federal Financial operates an active mortgage origination business, making residential mortgage loans both for its own portfolio and for sale in the secondary market.

Established in 1893, Capitol Federal has grown into one of the nation's largest mutual savings banks, emphasizing long-term customer relationships and conservative credit practices.

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