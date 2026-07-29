Capitol Federal Financial (NASDAQ:CFFN) Shares Gap Down - Should You Sell?

Capitol Federal Financial (NASDAQ:CFFN - Get Free Report)'s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $8.78, but opened at $8.24. Capitol Federal Financial shares last traded at $8.6950, with a volume of 104,203 shares changing hands.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on CFFN. Weiss Ratings raised Capitol Federal Financial from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Benchmark assumed coverage on Capitol Federal Financial in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. New Street Research set a $10.00 price target on Capitol Federal Financial in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Capitol Federal Financial from $8.00 to $8.50 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Capitol Federal Financial has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $9.00.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on CFFN

Capitol Federal Financial Trading Down 0.2%

The firm has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.61 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.64.

Capitol Federal Financial (NASDAQ:CFFN - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The savings and loans company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts' consensus estimates of $0.19. Capitol Federal Financial had a return on equity of 7.46% and a net margin of 17.80%.

Capitol Federal Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 7th will be paid a $0.085 dividend. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 7th. Capitol Federal Financial's payout ratio is 56.67%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Capitol Federal Financial

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CFFN. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Capitol Federal Financial by 384.4% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,122,725 shares of the savings and loans company's stock valued at $7,129,000 after purchasing an additional 890,959 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Capitol Federal Financial by 39.8% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,418,765 shares of the savings and loans company's stock worth $14,754,000 after purchasing an additional 688,130 shares in the last quarter. Towle & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Capitol Federal Financial during the first quarter worth $3,396,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Capitol Federal Financial by 25.5% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,311,690 shares of the savings and loans company's stock worth $14,101,000 after buying an additional 469,641 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Capitol Federal Financial by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,690,697 shares of the savings and loans company's stock valued at $86,424,000 after buying an additional 442,592 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.51% of the company's stock.

Capitol Federal Financial Company Profile

Capitol Federal Financial, Inc is a bank holding company headquartered in Kansas City, Missouri. Through its principal subsidiary, Capitol Federal Savings Bank, the company provides a range of retail and commercial banking products and services. These offerings include checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposit, home equity lines of credit and other consumer loan products. In addition, Capitol Federal Financial operates an active mortgage origination business, making residential mortgage loans both for its own portfolio and for sale in the secondary market.

Established in 1893, Capitol Federal has grown into one of the nation's largest mutual savings banks, emphasizing long-term customer relationships and conservative credit practices.

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