Capri (NYSE:CPRI) Reaches New 52-Week Low - What's Next?

Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI - Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $16.20 and last traded at $16.2780, with a volume of 102248 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.38.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on CPRI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Capri from $31.00 to $29.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Capri from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Raymond James Financial reiterated an "outperform" rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Capri in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Capri from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price objective on shares of Capri from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a "market perform" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $24.21.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Capri

Capri Stock Down 2.4%

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.08.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $796.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $800.04 million. Capri had a return on equity of 664.22% and a net margin of 3.94%.The company's revenue was down 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($4.90) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Capri Holdings Limited will post 2.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Capri

In other Capri news, Director Stephen F. Reitman sold 17,981 shares of Capri stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.42, for a total value of $349,191.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Capri

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Capri by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 41,707 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,018,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its stake in shares of Capri by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 16,580 shares of the company's stock worth $405,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Capri by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,303 shares of the company's stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 555 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Capri by 2.5% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 24,444 shares of the company's stock valued at $431,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Capri by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 108,789 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,926,000 after acquiring an additional 734 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.34% of the company's stock.

Capri Company Profile

Capri Holdings Limited NYSE: CPRI is a global luxury fashion company that designs, markets and distributes a range of premium lifestyle products. The company's principal brands—Michael Kors, Versace and Jimmy Choo—offer handbags, ready-to-wear apparel, footwear, watches, jewelry, fragrance and other accessories. Capri Holdings combines in-house design talent with international sourcing, manufacturing and retail operations to deliver collections that reflect each brand's distinct heritage and aesthetic vision.

Formed in 2018 through the rebranding of Michael Kors Holdings following the acquisition of Versace, Capri has since integrated Jimmy Choo into its portfolio.

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