Capricor Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAPR) Given Average Rating of "Moderate Buy" by Brokerages

Capricor Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAPR - Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of "Moderate Buy" from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $53.6667.

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A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Capricor Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, June 15th. HC Wainwright restated a "buy" rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Capricor Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised Capricor Therapeutics to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, Roth Capital reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of Capricor Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, May 15th.

Read Our Latest Analysis on CAPR

Capricor Therapeutics Stock Performance

Capricor Therapeutics stock opened at $19.83 on Friday. The company's 50 day simple moving average is $25.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.52. The company has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.55 and a beta of 0.42. Capricor Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $4.30 and a 1 year high of $40.37.

Capricor Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CAPR - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.55) by ($0.04). Equities analysts expect that Capricor Therapeutics will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Capricor Therapeutics

In other news, CFO Anthony Bergmann sold 25,000 shares of Capricor Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.70, for a total value of $792,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 8,223 shares of the company's stock, valued at $260,669.10. The trade was a 75.25% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last quarter, insiders sold 50,000 shares of company stock worth $1,551,658. Company insiders own 9.20% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Capricor Therapeutics

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in Capricor Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $44,000. ACT Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Capricor Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of Capricor Therapeutics by 5,021.5% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,329 shares of the biotechnology company's stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 3,264 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming increased its stake in shares of Capricor Therapeutics by 76.0% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 4,429 shares of the biotechnology company's stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 1,913 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Capricor Therapeutics by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,040 shares of the biotechnology company's stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 557 shares during the period. 21.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Capricor Therapeutics Company Profile

Capricor Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development of cell and exosome-based therapeutics for cardiovascular and rare diseases. Headquartered in Beverly Hills, California, the company leverages proprietary cardiosphere-derived cell (CDC) technology to address conditions characterized by inflammation, fibrosis, and tissue degeneration. Since its founding, Capricor has advanced its lead candidate through multiple clinical trials and has built a pipeline that spans both cell therapy and extracellular vesicle (exosome) platforms.

The company's leading product candidate, CAP-1002, comprises allogeneic CDCs and is being evaluated in indications such as Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD) and COVID-19-related heart injury.

Further Reading

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