Capstone Copper FY2026 EPS Forecast Decreased by Scotiabank

Capstone Copper Corp. (TSE:CS - Free Report) - Analysts at Scotiabank cut their FY2026 EPS estimates for Capstone Copper in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, July 7th. Scotiabank analyst O. Wowkodaw now anticipates that the mining company will earn $0.54 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.58. Scotiabank currently has a "Sector Outperform" rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Capstone Copper's current full-year earnings is $0.85 per share.

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A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on CS. National Bank Financial decreased their target price on Capstone Copper from C$15.00 to C$14.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 1st. TD cut their price target on shares of Capstone Copper from C$17.00 to C$16.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of C$16.00.

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Capstone Copper Trading Down 2.8%

TSE CS opened at C$11.98 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of C$9.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.09 and a beta of 2.20. Capstone Copper has a fifty-two week low of C$7.05 and a fifty-two week high of C$18.04. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$13.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$13.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.85, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.35.

Capstone Copper (TSE:CS - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The mining company reported C$0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$907.15 million for the quarter. Capstone Copper had a return on equity of 12.69% and a net margin of 17.04%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director John Mackenzie sold 816,200 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$13.09, for a total value of C$10,684,058.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 7,000,000 shares in the company, valued at C$91,630,000. This trade represents a 10.44% decrease in their position. Corporate insiders own 15.37% of the company's stock.

Capstone Copper Company Profile

Capstone Copper Corp is a company that mines, explores, and develops mineral properties in the Americas. Specifically, the group has operating mines in the US, Mexico, and Canada, and development projects in Chile and Canada. Capstone's main focus is copper, but the company also produces zinc, lead, molybdenum, silver, and gold.

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