Capstone Copper (TSE:CS) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average - Should You Sell?

Shares of Capstone Copper Corp. (TSE:CS - Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$13.18 and traded as high as C$13.18. Capstone Copper shares last traded at C$13.11, with a volume of 4,053,415 shares trading hands.

Get Capstone Copper alerts: Sign Up

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CS. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Capstone Copper from C$15.50 to C$18.00 and gave the company a "sector outperform" rating in a report on Monday, June 15th. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Capstone Copper from C$14.00 to C$16.50 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Capstone Copper from C$20.00 to C$21.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, TD decreased their price objective on shares of Capstone Copper from C$17.00 to C$16.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of C$16.35.

View Our Latest Research Report on Capstone Copper

Capstone Copper Stock Down 0.2%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.85, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.35. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$13.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$13.18. The company has a market capitalization of C$10.01 billion, a PE ratio of 23.84, a P/E/G ratio of -0.09 and a beta of 2.20.

Capstone Copper (TSE:CS - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The mining company reported C$0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$907.15 million for the quarter. Capstone Copper had a return on equity of 12.69% and a net margin of 17.04%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Capstone Copper Corp. will post 0.8541833 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director John Mackenzie sold 816,200 shares of Capstone Copper stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$13.09, for a total value of C$10,684,058.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 7,000,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$91,630,000. The trade was a 10.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Company insiders own 15.37% of the company's stock.

About Capstone Copper

Capstone Copper Corp is a company that mines, explores, and develops mineral properties in the Americas. Specifically, the group has operating mines in the US, Mexico, and Canada, and development projects in Chile and Canada. Capstone's main focus is copper, but the company also produces zinc, lead, molybdenum, silver, and gold.

Recommended Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Capstone Copper, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Capstone Copper wasn't on the list.

While Capstone Copper currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here