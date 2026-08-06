Cardiol Therapeutics (CRDL) Expected to Post Earnings on Thursday

Cardiol Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRDL - Get Free Report) is expected to post its Q2 2026 results after the market closes on Thursday, August 13th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.09) per share for the quarter. Investors can check the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning report page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Tuesday, August 11, 2026 at 4:00 PM ET.

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Cardiol Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRDL - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.07). On average, analysts expect Cardiol Therapeutics to post $-0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Cardiol Therapeutics Trading Down 1.5%

Shares of NASDAQ CRDL opened at $1.34 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $155.29 million, a PE ratio of -4.79 and a beta of 0.72. Cardiol Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.88 and a 12-month high of $1.71. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.13 and a 200 day moving average of $1.16.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CRDL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. HC Wainwright restated a "buy" rating on shares of Cardiol Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Wall Street Zen lowered Cardiol Therapeutics from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 16th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Cardiol Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $8.50.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on CRDL

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRDL. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Cardiol Therapeutics by 1,983.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 551,053 shares of the company's stock worth $590,000 after purchasing an additional 524,598 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Cardiol Therapeutics by 1,132.6% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 463,462 shares of the company's stock valued at $496,000 after buying an additional 425,862 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in Cardiol Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $249,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Cardiol Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $154,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its position in shares of Cardiol Therapeutics by 366.5% during the third quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 93,398 shares of the company's stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 73,375 shares during the last quarter. 12.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cardiol Therapeutics

Cardiol Therapeutics Inc NASDAQ: CRDL is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company dedicated to developing immunomodulatory treatments for patients with cardiovascular disease. The company's lead asset, CardiolRx, is a proprietary, pharmaceutical-grade cannabidiol (CBD) formulation designed to target the inflammation and oxidative stress underlying conditions such as acute myocardial injury and heart failure. Cardiol holds exclusive global rights to CardiolRx through a licensing partnership and is advancing additional preclinical programs focused on small-molecule immunotherapies for heart disease.

CardiolRx is formulated for oral administration and has been evaluated in a randomized, placebo-controlled Phase 2 myocardial protection study assessing safety and key biomarkers following acute coronary syndromes.

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