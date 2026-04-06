CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) CTO Matthew Todd Quinn Sells 4,341 Shares

CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG - Get Free Report) CTO Matthew Todd Quinn sold 4,341 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.04, for a total transaction of $143,426.64. Following the sale, the chief technology officer owned 246,098 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,131,077.92. This trade represents a 1.73% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

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CarGurus Trading Up 4.3%

NASDAQ CARG traded up $1.42 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $34.75. The company's stock had a trading volume of 908,101 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,289,817. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.61. CarGurus, Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.65 and a 52 week high of $39.42. The stock has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a PE ratio of 22.42, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.32.

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 19th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $209.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $239.07 million. CarGurus had a return on equity of 47.50% and a net margin of 16.60%.The business's revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share. CarGurus has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.520-0.580 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that CarGurus, Inc. will post 1.41 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on CarGurus from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, December 11th. UBS Group set a $38.00 price target on shares of CarGurus in a research report on Tuesday, February 24th. DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of CarGurus from $37.50 to $33.50 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 20th. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their target price on shares of CarGurus from $40.00 to $34.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 20th. Finally, BTIG Research decreased their target price on shares of CarGurus from $44.00 to $37.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CarGurus currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $38.14.

Get Our Latest Analysis on CARG

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in CarGurus by 22.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 75,072 shares of the company's stock worth $2,186,000 after purchasing an additional 13,834 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in CarGurus by 25.4% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 25,946 shares of the company's stock valued at $756,000 after buying an additional 5,259 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its stake in CarGurus by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 64,845 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,889,000 after buying an additional 1,890 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of CarGurus by 113.0% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 123,305 shares of the company's stock worth $3,592,000 after buying an additional 65,420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of CarGurus during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,325,000. 86.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CarGurus Company Profile

CarGurus, Inc operates an online automotive marketplace designed to connect buyers and sellers of new and used vehicles. Through its proprietary search engine and data-driven pricing tools, the platform enables consumers to compare listings, assess fair market values and locate local dealers offering competitive deals. CarGurus also provides detailed vehicle history reports, dealer reviews and financing options to streamline the car-shopping process for both private parties and franchised dealerships.

The company's core product offerings include Instant Market Value (IMV), which leverages pricing algorithms to help buyers identify over- or under-priced vehicles, as well as dealer subscription services that grant automotive retailers access to lead generation tools, targeted advertising and dynamic pricing insights.

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