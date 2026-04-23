Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) Releases Earnings Results

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL - Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The conglomerate reported $3.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $6.61 by ($2.98), FiscalAI reports. Carlisle Companies had a return on equity of 41.58% and a net margin of 14.76%.

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Carlisle Companies Trading Up 3.0%

CSL stock traded up $10.65 during trading on Thursday, hitting $364.15. The company had a trading volume of 569,163 shares, compared to its average volume of 439,591. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.28, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.95. Carlisle Companies has a 52-week low of $293.43 and a 52-week high of $435.92. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $361.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $344.37. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60.

Carlisle Companies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 17th were paid a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 17th. Carlisle Companies's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.72%.

Insider Activity at Carlisle Companies

In other Carlisle Companies news, CEO D Christian Koch sold 36,260 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $413.38, for a total transaction of $14,989,158.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 113,238 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $46,810,324.44. This trade represents a 24.25% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Stephen Schwar sold 6,049 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $417.36, for a total transaction of $2,524,610.64. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 8,540 shares in the company, valued at $3,564,254.40. This trade represents a 41.46% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 68,289 shares of company stock worth $28,125,467. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Carlisle Companies

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Carlisle Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Carlisle Companies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. EFG International AG acquired a new stake in Carlisle Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC acquired a new stake in Carlisle Companies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in Carlisle Companies by 550.0% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 156 shares of the conglomerate's stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. 89.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CSL shares. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Carlisle Companies from $420.00 to $402.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. William Blair restated a "market perform" rating on shares of Carlisle Companies in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Carlisle Companies from $435.00 to $420.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Carlisle Companies from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Carlisle Companies in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $393.67.

View Our Latest Stock Report on CSL

Carlisle Companies Company Profile

Carlisle Companies Inc is a diversified global manufacturer serving a broad array of markets with engineered products, systems and solutions. The company's operations span several core business segments, including construction materials, fluid technologies, interconnect technologies, brake and friction systems, and engineered products. Carlisle is known for its expertise in developing high-performance building envelope solutions, precision-engineered hoses and fluid-handling components, lightweight interconnect systems for aerospace and defense, and heavy-duty brake and friction products.

Within its construction materials segment, Carlisle offers single-ply roofing membranes, polyiso insulation, and waterproofing systems designed for commercial and industrial buildings.

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