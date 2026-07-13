Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG) Given Consensus Rating of "Hold" by Analysts

Shares of Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG - Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of "Hold" by the sixteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have given a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $61.2857.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Carlyle Group from $66.00 to $63.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Weiss Ratings upgraded Carlyle Group from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research note on Monday, July 6th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Carlyle Group from $65.00 to $58.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Evercore set a $56.00 price objective on Carlyle Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, TD Cowen reduced their price objective on Carlyle Group from $53.00 to $50.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 18th.

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Read Our Latest Stock Report on CG

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Carlyle Group

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Carlyle Group during the 4th quarter valued at $288,257,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Carlyle Group by 20.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,942,135 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $623,372,000 after acquiring an additional 1,720,483 shares during the period. Regents of The University of California purchased a new stake in Carlyle Group during the first quarter valued at $73,360,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Carlyle Group in the third quarter valued at about $75,612,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Carlyle Group by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,368,246 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $1,558,627,000 after purchasing an additional 934,237 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.88% of the company's stock.

Carlyle Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CG opened at $44.71 on Monday. Carlyle Group has a 1-year low of $39.60 and a 1-year high of $69.85. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $45.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.16. The company has a market capitalization of $16.09 billion, a PE ratio of 30.62, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 2.55.

Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.91 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $750.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. Carlyle Group had a net margin of 13.46% and a return on equity of 20.95%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was down 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.14 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Carlyle Group will post 3.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Carlyle Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 18th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 18th. Carlyle Group's payout ratio is presently 95.89%.

About Carlyle Group

The Carlyle Group NASDAQ: CG is a global alternative asset manager that invests across a range of strategies including private equity, real assets (such as real estate and infrastructure), global credit, and investment solutions. Founded in 1987 and headquartered in Washington, DC, Carlyle raises and manages investment funds that acquire, operate and exit companies and assets on behalf of institutional and private investors. The firm is publicly traded on the Nasdaq exchange and operates as an asset manager and investment advisor rather than as an operating company.

Carlyle's core activities include sourcing and executing private equity buyouts and growth investments, originating and managing credit and financing solutions, and acquiring and operating real asset portfolios.

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