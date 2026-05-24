Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG) Receives Average Rating of "Hold" from Analysts

Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG - Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of "Hold" by the seventeen research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have assigned a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $62.00.

A number of research analysts have commented on CG shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Carlyle Group from $71.00 to $66.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Cfra cut shares of Carlyle Group to a "sell" rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Carlyle Group from $67.00 to $63.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 8th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Carlyle Group from $65.00 to $58.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Carlyle Group from $66.00 to $63.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 8th.

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Carlyle Group Stock Up 0.7%

Shares of CG opened at $45.43 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $16.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a quick ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. Carlyle Group has a 12 month low of $43.19 and a 12 month high of $69.85. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $48.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.84.

Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.91 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $750.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. Carlyle Group had a return on equity of 20.95% and a net margin of 13.46%.The firm's revenue for the quarter was down 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.14 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Carlyle Group will post 4.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Carlyle Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 18th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 18th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.1%. Carlyle Group's payout ratio is 95.89%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director David M. Rubenstein sold 500,000 shares of Carlyle Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.68, for a total value of $23,340,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 27,399,644 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,279,015,381.92. The trade was a 1.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 26.30% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Carlyle Group by 937.5% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 57,335 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $2,499,000 after purchasing an additional 51,809 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Carlyle Group by 40.9% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,144,974 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $49,909,000 after purchasing an additional 332,533 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC increased its holdings in shares of Carlyle Group by 3.4% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 48,237 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $2,103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,579 shares in the last quarter. Focus Partners Wealth increased its holdings in shares of Carlyle Group by 27.4% in the first quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 5,434 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 1,169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Carlyle Group by 755.3% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 650 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.88% of the company's stock.

About Carlyle Group

The Carlyle Group NASDAQ: CG is a global alternative asset manager that invests across a range of strategies including private equity, real assets (such as real estate and infrastructure), global credit, and investment solutions. Founded in 1987 and headquartered in Washington, DC, Carlyle raises and manages investment funds that acquire, operate and exit companies and assets on behalf of institutional and private investors. The firm is publicly traded on the Nasdaq exchange and operates as an asset manager and investment advisor rather than as an operating company.

Carlyle's core activities include sourcing and executing private equity buyouts and growth investments, originating and managing credit and financing solutions, and acquiring and operating real asset portfolios.

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