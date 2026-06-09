Carmen Amara Sells 1,000 Shares of Yelp (NYSE:YELP) Stock

Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP - Get Free Report) insider Carmen Amara sold 1,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total transaction of $24,000.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 130,724 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,137,376. This trade represents a 0.76% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

Carmen Amara also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 1st, Carmen Amara sold 500 shares of Yelp stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.84, for a total transaction of $11,420.00.

On Thursday, May 21st, Carmen Amara sold 500 shares of Yelp stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.35, for a total transaction of $11,175.00.

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Yelp Trading Up 3.5%

Yelp stock traded up $0.81 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $23.77. The company had a trading volume of 1,017,073 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,335,956. Yelp Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.60 and a 12-month high of $37.55. The stock's 50 day moving average price is $25.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.85, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 1.74.

Yelp (NYSE:YELP - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The local business review company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.04. Yelp had a net margin of 9.47% and a return on equity of 20.19%. The firm had revenue of $361.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $353.47 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.36 earnings per share. Yelp's revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Yelp Inc. will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Yelp by 0.7% during the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 58,298 shares of the local business review company's stock worth $1,998,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Yelp by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,204 shares of the local business review company's stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of Yelp by 1.2% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC now owns 35,838 shares of the local business review company's stock worth $1,118,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Yelp by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 19,871 shares of the local business review company's stock worth $604,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Yelp by 100.0% during the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 892 shares of the local business review company's stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares in the last quarter. 90.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Yelp from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Robert W. Baird set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Yelp in a research note on Friday, May 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Yelp from $33.00 to $25.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 17th. Evercore set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Yelp in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (d+)" rating on shares of Yelp in a research note on Monday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Yelp currently has a consensus rating of "Reduce" and a consensus price target of $27.88.

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Yelp Company Profile

Yelp is a digital platform that connects consumers with local businesses through user-generated reviews, ratings and multimedia content. The company's flagship offerings include the Yelp website and mobile applications for iOS and Android, where users can search for and discover restaurants, shops, service providers and other points of interest. In addition to crowd-sourced reviews and photographs, Yelp provides business profile pages featuring hours, contact information, menus and direct messaging capabilities.

Yelp generates revenue primarily through advertising services sold to small and medium-sized enterprises.

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